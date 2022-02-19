Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver, Deepak Punia takes bronze

Ace Indian freestyle wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal in the men’s 61kg at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament in Bulgaria on Friday.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who was competing in his first tournament after winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, fought for full six minutes in the finals against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania but eventually went down 7-1.

Meanwhile, world championships silver medallist Deepak Punia clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 92kg freestyle by pinning compatriot Parveen Kumar in the third-place bout.

India won their first gold medal of the tournament as Sanju Devi clinched the top spot in the women’s 55kg division after an intense round-robin contest against four other wrestlers.

Three other Indian grapplers were also among medals on Friday.

Asian championships runner-up Gourav Baliyan settled for a silver in men’s 79kg freestyle after going down to Belarusian Ali Shabanau via technical superiority in the final.

Meanwhile, Pinki lost the women’s 55kg final 3-1 to reigning Under-23 world champion Ana Andreea from Romania to pocket the silver.

India added a bronze medal to their tally after Reetika triumphed over Elekes E of Hungary in the women’s 72kg.

Indian grapplers can win at least five more medals at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament.

Freestyle wrestlers Anuj Kumar (men’s 65kg), Aman (men’s 57kg) and Kavita (women’s 76kg) have qualified for the gold medal bout while Radhika (women’s 62kg) and Sonika Hooda (women’s 68kg) will fight for the bronze on Saturday.

In the Greco-Roman category, Rajneesh lost in the pre-quarters of the men’s 87kg but can still move ahead through the repechage round.

Other Greco-Roman wrestlers from India were knocked out early.

Where to watch Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling live in India?

Live streaming of the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament will be available on the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation’s official YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the event in India.