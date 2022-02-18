Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling: Ravi Kumar Dahiya in final; Deepak Punia loses in semis

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya marked his return to competition by storming into the finals of the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament in Bulgaria on Thursday.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who competes in the 61kg freestyle category, was dominant in his first tournament since Tokyo 2020 last year. Dahiya defeated Algeria’s A. Djerarda and Georgia’s Otari Gogava via technical superiority before defeating fellow Indian Pankaj 5-0 in the semi-finals.

In the finals slated on Friday, Ravi Kumar Dahiya will face off Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania, who defeated India’s Ravinder in the other semi-finals. Watch live!

Asian championships silver-medallist Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Pinki (women’s 55kg) were the other two Indian grapplers to book their places in the finals, which will be held on Friday.

World championships silver-medallist Deepak Punia, also competing in his first competition since Tokyo 2020, will vie for bronze in the 92kg. Ravinder, Pankaj, and Reetika (women’s 72kg) will also go for bronze in their respective weight categories on Friday.

The Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov wrestling tournament includes competition for Greco-Roman wrestling apart from men’s and women’s freestyle.

Among Greco-Roman wrestlers, India’s Ajay and Rupin will also fight for bronze medals in the 55kg weight division on Friday.

The Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov is the first of the two international tournaments this month in which senior Indian wrestlers will be seen in action.

Where to watch Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling live in India?

Live streaming of the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov 2022 wrestling tournament will be available on the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation’s official YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the event in India.