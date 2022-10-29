Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in numbers: Facts and figures

The fourth Summer Youth Olympics, Dakar 2026, was born out of the IOC (International Olympics Committee)'s desire to take the Games to all parts of the world and “put the Games at the heart of Africa’s transformation”.

As Dakar prepares to host Africa’s first Olympics, here are a few facts and figures about the multi-sports event for young athletes aged between 15-18.

Dakar 2026: A first for Africa

The Dakar 2026 will mark the first time that an Olympic sports event will be held on the African continent. Dakar was confirmed as host of the Youth Olympic Games at the 133rd IOC Session in 2018.

The West African nation was chosen ahead of Botswana, Nigeria and Tunisia.

The event was originally scheduled in 2022, but following the global health crisis in 2020, Senegal and the IOC agreed to postpone the Summer Youth Olympics to 2026.

Full gender equality at Dakar 2026

Dakar 2026 will mark the first time that there will be an equal number of male and female athletes at the Olympics, and an equal representation in each sport as well.

Of the 239 events in Dakar, there will be 11 mixed team events, 114 men's events, and 114 women's events. The only gender-restricted competitions will be the women's rhythmic gymnastics individual and group events; these will be balanced by the two additional men's apparatus in artistic gymnastics.

There will still be 108 athletes in each gender category across the two gymnastics disciplines, the first time the sport has reached gender parity at a Games.

Boxing and wrestling will also achieve this milestone in Dakar.

The new sports at Dakar 2026

There will be 28 sports on the Dakar 2022 programme, plus seven additional sports that were proposed by Dakar 2026 (baseball5, breaking, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and wushu). This means that all sports from Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 will be included in the Dakar 2026 Programme

Additionally, wrestling will welcome the new discipline of beach wrestling to sit alongside freestyle. Canoe/kayak events will be held as beach events in the Atlantic Ocean, while for the first time the modern pentathlon swim will be held as an open water race.

Dakar 2026: The venues

The Games will be held across different venues in three host sites: the capital Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly on the coast.

Dakar

Complexe Iba Mar Diop (Iba Mar Diop Stadium) ;

Caserne Samba Diery Diallo;

Complexe Tour de l'Oeuf (Olympic pool) ;

Arène Nationale de Lutte;

Plage Vivier Almadies.

Diamniadio

Stade Olympique de Diamniado;

Dakar Arena;

Dakar Expo Centre;

CICAD;

Académie Francophone de Tennis

Saly

Saly Beach, East;

Saly Beach, West;

Golf de Saly.

Dakar 2026: A long-lasting legacy for Africa and the Senegalese Youth

Dakar 2026 hopes to encourage young people to get active through a celebration of sport and culture that launches in October and November 2022, when the 2022 YOG were originally scheduled before their postponement.

The Dakar en Jeux festival aims to not only promote the Youth Olympics, but also “encourage young people to get involved”. The festival will be held each year until 2026, featuring sports activities and competitions, concerts and cultural celebrations.

The local organising committee will also run a new education programme focused on the Olympic values that aims to reach up to 900,000 children in 11,000 schools by 2026. Students aged from 9 to 15 throughout Senegal will have the opportunity to attend the courses, with participants also given the opportunity to volunteer at the YOG.

There is also a Kids Olympic Skills initiative to promote education and youth engagement through sport, with the nationwide project giving children aged from 6 to 18 the chance to try a range of different sports.

All these activities are in line with Youth Olympic Games mission that is about learning important skills, connecting to other cultures, and celebrating the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.