Refugee Olympian Cyrille Tchatchet selected for GB team at European weightlifting championships

Cyrille Tchatchet II announced on Tuesday (17th May) that he's been selected to represent Great Britain for the first time at the European weightlifting champions

The Cameroon-born lifter was part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, finishing tenth in the men's 96kg weightlifting competition at his debut Games.

"The beginning of a new chapter in my life," is how Tchatchet described his GB selection on social media.

After competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Tchatchet felt it unsafe to return to his native Cameroon. He fled his camp and within weeks found himself homeless on the streets of Brighton, in England.

He went on to become British champion at 94kg and 96kg, accumulating national records in the process, leading to the International Olympic Committee offered him a Refugee Athlete Scholarship.

Tchatchet also works as a psychiatric nurse in London. A career he wanted to pursue after the help he received during his own personal mental health crisis.