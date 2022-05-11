Jyothi Yarraji shatters 100m hurdles national record to win gold at Cyprus International Athletics

India’s Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Cyprus International Athletics Meeting 2022 in Limassol on Tuesday. She clocked 13.23 seconds for her win, shattering a 20-year-old national record in the discipline.

Anuradha Biswal had set the previous record of 13.38 seconds back in 2002.

Interestingly it was the third time Jyothi Yarraji had bettered Biswal’s mark in the last two years, but her first two attempts did not count as national records due to technicality.

In 2020, Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.03 seconds at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka but it was not counted as a national record since the National Anti-Doping Agency did not test her at the meet and there was no technical delegate from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) present.

The 22-year-old Andhra Pradesh athlete then clocked 13.09 seconds during last month’s Federation Cup in Kozhikode. However, the run did not qualify as a national record because the tailing wind speed during the run was +2.1 m/s – marginally above the +2.0 m/s standard required for an effort to be counted as a record.

Jyothi, however, wasn’t to be denied a third time. Wind speed during her run at the Limassol meet was -0.01m/s – way below the designated limit.

Jyothi’s effort also saw her breach the Asian Games 2022 qualifying standards (13.30) for the event. But it wasn’t quite enough to breach the marks for the Commonwealth Games (13.11) or the World Athletics Championships (12.84).

Cyprus’ Natalia Christofi bagged silver in the event with a timing of 13.34s while Greek athlete Anais Karagianni pocketed the bronze in 13.47.

Jyoti Yarraji’s gold wasn’t India’s only podium finish at the Limassol International meet, which is a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger category D event. Out of the four Indians competing, three won medals.

Lili Das won the women’s 1500m race, clocking 4:17.79 seconds to narrowly edge out Portugal’s Camila Gomes (4.17.92). Cyprus’ Natalia Evangelidou won the bronze with 4:26.64.

In the men’s 200m, India’s Amlan Borgohain timed his run at 21.32 seconds to win bronze behind Great Britain’s Reece Prescod (20.55) and Dutch sprinter Xavi Mo-Ajok (21.10). Amlan set the national 200m record with a 20.52 at last month’s Federation Cup.

Anu Kumar ended empty-handed in the men’s 800m, though, coming in seventh with a 3:21.05 effort.

Cyprus International Athletics Meeting 2022 Limassol: India medal winners

Jyothi Yarraji – gold (women’s 100m hurdles)

Lili Das – gold (women’s 1500m)

Amlan Borgohain – bronze (men’s 200m)