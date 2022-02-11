Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 2 round-up: Switzerland and United States pick up wins, Canada falls to Japan

World champions Switzerland and the United States continue their unbeaten runs in the women’s curling competition at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after the conclusion of play on Friday (11 February).

Up 3-1 at the end of the fourth, things seemed to be going positively for Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni and her team. However, a one-point end succeeded by a two-point steal in the sixth end allowed ROC take the lead 4-3.

On the attack, Switzerland responded with two of their own before picking up a game-changing three point steal in the eighth. A critical miss by ROC skip Alina Kovaleva, meant Switzerland, lying three, were able to soar ahead 8-4.

Undeterred ROC continued to fight on but not even the steal in the tenth and final end was enough to catch the singing Swiss who took a 8-7 win to go 3-0 in the round-robin standings.

Consistent scoring was the key to Team USA’s 8-4 victory over the People’s Republic of China.

Skip Tabitha Peterson, whose rink includes her sister Tara, opened strongly with a score of two, before then going unanswered for four ends culminating in a 6-1 lead.

The Chinese team rallied back with a score of two in the seventh end to cut the deficit in half. The US then responded by picking up a pair of points in the eighth to stretch their lead out to 8-3.

Sticking at it, the Chinese continued into the ninth but a solitary point wasn’t enough to stay in touch with Peterson and her rink, and so the hosts conceded the game.

Jennifer Jones congratulates Team Japan on their victory in the women's curling tournament Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Beijing 2022 women's curling round up: Japan snap Jennifer Jones’ impressive Olympic win-streak

Jennifer Jones is no longer unbeaten at an Olympic Games thanks to the impressive efforts of Japan’s ‘Loco Solare’.

The 47-year-old skip went 11-0 at the 2014 Winter Olympics to win gold in the women’s competition. After her foursome’s victory over Republic of Korea yesterday extended that streak to 12-0.

But now, it is no more.

Steals by Fujisawa Satsuki in the first, fourth and fifth ends meant that the PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists were up 5-2 at the midway point.

Jones was able to cut the deficit to 5-4 at the end of the sixth after consecutive misses from Japan’s skip opened the door for Canada to score two. Team Japan then regained control by scoring their own end of two to take a 7-4 lead.

Deep into the ninth it was Canada lying two before a sublime double takeout from Fujisawa to score one pushed the score to 8-5.

There was a moment in the tenth where Canada were lying three. However, Fujisawa, as she had done consistently throughout the match, soon turned the tables with another double takeout to have Japan lying three.

Jones then made the call to concede the game before she and Fujisawa threw their final stones, leaving at 1-1 overall. They face Olympic champions Sweden tomorrow (11 February).

Elsewhere, Republic of Korea defeated Great Britain 9-7.

In an error-stricken game both teams fought for dominance but appeared to struggle at clutch moments.

In the lead, and with the hammer, in the eighth end Korea's skip made the unforgivable mistake of releasing her final throw after the hogline meaning the stone is immediately considered out of play.

The fault allowed Britain to steal two and move ahead for the first time in the game, 6-5.

The lead was not to last, however, after a stunning penultimate end by the Koreans.

With Korea lying four, the heat was on skip Eve Muirhead and her final stone. However, a poorly executed throw meant her rock was exposed in the house and Kim EunJung didn’t miss with her takeout enabling her team to take all four points.

Down 6-9 in the tenth, once it became clear that the three points needed to force an extra end were not going to come Britain’s way, Muirhead conceded the game to go 1-2 down overall.

Women’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 2 results in full:

Canada 5-8 Japan

Switzerland 8-7 ROC

Republic of Korea 9-7 Great Britain

United States of America 8-4 People's Republic of China

You can find the round robin standings after today’s action here.

Kim EunJung of Team Republic of Korea in aciton at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Schedule: Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 3

Here is the schedule for Saturday 12 February (all times local China Standard Time):