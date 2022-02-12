Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 3 round-up: China stun reigning champs Sweden, Swiss stay unbeaten

Hosts China delivered the biggest upset yet of the women’s curling tournament at Beijing 2022 as they stunned Sweden late on Saturday (February 12).

The unfancied Chinese rink, skipped by Han Yu, got off to a flying start after they followed up an opening blank end with a score of three to go into the lead.

A steal in the fifth saw China go 6-2 ahead but then back came the reigning Olympic champions who scored a double with the hammer before stealing two to level at 6-6 after seven.

But China scored another two in the eighth and Sweden skip Anna Hasselborg could not make a difficult final shot as China stole one to go 9-6 up.

Sweden, who had beaten Canada in the morning, never looked like finding the triple they needed to force extra ends with Hasselborg conceding as China scored their first win in women's Olympic curling.

The Swedes are now 2-2 and tied for fifth with Great Britain with Canada only seventh after they finished the day with a 1-2 record.

Beijing 2022 women's curling round up: United States of America fold under pressure to Great Britain

Great Britain moved to 2-2 with an emphatic 10-5 victory over a previously undefeated Team USA.

The Americans, who entered the fray 3-0, crumbled as Eve Muirhead's rink made a storming start after Friday's defeat to Korea.

After an opening double, GB stole two in the second to go 4-0 up.

By the sixth end, the U.S. had cut the deficit to one but Muirhead delivered another double in the seventh to make it 7-4.

Errors started to creep into the American game and when skip Tabitha Peterson missed the house with an attempted takeout, Muirhead drew to the button to score three and force the concession.

Switzerland are now the only team with an unblemished record after they defeated Denmark 8-5.

The Danes led 4-3 after seven ends thanks to a triple from skip Madeleine Dupont, but Swiss fourth Alina Paetz replied in kind with her closing double sealing a fourth win out of four for Silvana Tirinzoni's rink.

The round-robin leaders meet Canada on Sunday with the pressure starting to mount on Jennifer Jones' rink.

Canada suffered their second consecutive defeat on Saturday morning, going down 7-6 to Sweden to leave them on 1-2.

Jones trailed 7-5 going into the 10th end and the Sochi 2014 gold medallist had a chance to win it with the hammer.

She was left with a tricky double takeout to score three, but could only remove one with Sweden holding on.

Women’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 3 results in full:

Sweden 7-6 Canada

Republic of Korea 9-5 ROC

Japan 8-7 Denmark

ROC 5-10 Japan

Denmark 5-8 Switzerland

Great Britain 10-5 United States of America

Sweden 6-9 People's Republic of China

Schedule: Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 4

Here is the schedule for Sunday 13 February (all times local China Standard Time):