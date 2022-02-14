Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 5 round-up: Sweden end Switzerland's unbeaten run as Canada get back on track

The race for a top-four finish in the women’s curling tournament at Beijing 2022 is heating up with just three matches now left to play.

Switzerland suffered their first defeat of the tournament on Monday (14 February), going down 6-5 to Olympic champions Sweden in 11 ends.

The Swedes took the initiative after the half-time interval with consecutive one-point steals leaving them 4-2 after seven ends.

A double in the eighth saw the world champions draw level, but Sweden scored one in the ninth to lead going into the final end.

Skip Anna Hasselborg's fine last stone left Sweden lying three, but Alina Paetz drew superbly to the button to force extra time.

But Sweden had the hammer advantage and used it perfectly to leave Hasselborg with a routine take-out for victory. It was a little nervy with her shooter just staying in the house, but it was enough to move the reigning champs to 4-2 and tied for second with USA and Japan.

Despite suffering their first defeat, Switzerland remain atop the round-robin standings at 5-1.

Beijing 2022 women's curling round up: Canada clinch two important wins to keep top-four hopes alive

Team Canada look to have overcome the slump that saw them lose three games on the bounce with resounding victories over ROC and Great Britain on Monday.

Both matches were must-wins for the medal hopefuls and skip Jennifer Jones approached both as such.

After an 11-5 rout of winless ROC in the morning session, they patiently waited out a cagey start to defeat Eve Muirhead's rink in the evening.

A triple in the fifth end saw Canada take a 4-1 into the break, and they barely gave the British quartet a chance to post multiple scores.

They led 6-3 after nine ends, and a steal of one in the 10th saw the Canadians win 7-3 as Jones repeated her win over Muirhead in the Sochi 2014 semi-finals.

Both teams are now 3-3 with at least two more wins required to have a chance of making the semi-finals.

Canada have the USA, China and Denmark in their remaining fixtures while Britain face Japan, ROC and China.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallists Japan, but their 4-2 record leaves them with their destiny in their own hands.

Fujisawa Satsuki's rink started the day brightly with a 10-2 win over China in eight ends, but they then crumbled to Korea 10-5 in the evening.

Kim EunJung's quartet, who won a surprise silver at PyeongChang, dominated thanks to two steals, a triple in the third end and then two doubles in the second half of the contest.

Japan conceded after the ninth as Korea returned to winning ways following their 8-6 morning defeat to Team USA.

That leaves Korea on 3-3, tied for fifth with Britain and Canada, as the scramble for semi-final places continues.

Fujisawa Satsuki of Team Japan reacts while competing against Team Korea during the Women’s Curling Round Robin Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Women’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 5 results in full:

Japan 10-2 People's Republic of China

Canada 11-5 ROC

United States of America 8-6 Republic of Korea

Sweden 6-5 Switzerland

Canada 7-3 Great Britain

Republic of Korea 10-5 Japan

Denmark 10-5 ROC

Tara Peterson in action against Team Korea Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Schedule: Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 6

