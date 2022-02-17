Rachel Homan receives support while "struggling beyond words" in wake of mixed doubles exit

The Olympic Winter Games have not worked out for Canadian curler Rachel Homan so far.

At PyeongChang 2018, she skipped the women's team which went out in the round robin.

This time at Beijing 2022, she and John Morris suffered a shock mixed doubles defeat to Australia before a final loss to eventual winners Italy left her out of medal contention again.

On Tuesday night (February 15), she took to social media to celebrate her "childhood best friend" Ivanie Blondin helping Canada to team pursuit speed skating gold.

But her reply to her own message gave a stark indication of the despair she has felt since falling short in Beijing.

She wrote, "I know many athletes have felt this but I'm in the deepest of black holes wishing we could have found another centimetre for Canada.

"Know that I'm cheering hard for every athlete in Beijing right now but personally struggling beyond words."

Support for Homan from Curling Canada and rivals

Following Homan and Morris' early exit, there has been plenty of support to with Curling Canada's national team programme manager Elaine Dagg-Jackson telling the National Post, "We always are considering athletes as people first. Their personal wellness, their personal health, and building relationships with them is the most important thing.

"Whatever they do on the ice, we’re incredibly proud of their achievements. They are the best at what they do and Rachel Homan has proven it again and again.”

“I just want to give her a hug, honestly,” Canadian women’s third Kaitlyn Lawes added.

“She has nothing to feel ashamed of. She’s a two-time Olympian and worked her butt off. With sport, you never know what’s going to happen and that’s why we play. There are brighter days ahead for her.”

Who is Rachel Homan?

Ottawa-born Homan, 32, has been one of Canada's top curlers for the past decade with three victories (2013, 2014, 2017) in the country's top women's event, the Tournament of Hearts.

After bronze at the 2013 World Championships and silver the following year, she won her first world title in 2017 before her first Olympic appearance at PyeongChang.

Team Homan lost their first three games and, while they rallied, a defeat to Great Britain in their final round-robin game meant they became the first Canadian team to fail to make the medal playoffs since its Olympic debut at Nagano 1998.

Having played with PyeongChang gold medallist Morris recently, and with Covid-19 forcing the trials to be cancelled, Homan got the nod for the mixed doubles in Beijing.

Their lack of competitive play as a duo compared to other teams manifested itself in some breakdowns in communication.

A win in their final round-robin game would have sent them through to the semi-finals, but Homan's final draw against Italy came up literally millimetres short.

Homan gave birth to her first child in June 2019 and curled competitively until two months before the arrival.

She returned to action just three months after son Ryatt was born and enjoyed more success before the pandemic arrived.

Weeks after losing a second consecutive Tournament of Hearts final in 2020, the team parted company with longtime lead Lisa Weagle who went on to be alternate for Jennifer Jones' rink in Beijing.

Sarah Wilkes came in as second with Joanne Courtney moving to lead and Emma Miskew remaining at third.

Last year, Homan was eight months pregnant when she played in the Tournament of Hearts where she lost in the final for the third year running, and for the second consecutive time to Manitoba's Kerri Einarson.

Homan then gave birth to daughter Bowyn, before returning to the rink in her quest to book a spot at Beijing 2022.

A graduate in Human Kinetics from the University of Ottawa, Homan worked as a supply teacher in Edmonton before having her second child.

Rachel Homan competing during the mixed doubles at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Disappointment for Canada's curlers in Beijing

After the mixed doubles, there has been more woe for curling's traditional powerhouses in Beijing.

Jones' women's rink just missed out on the semi-finals having finished with a 5-4 record along with Great Britain and Japan. But their inferior Draw Shot Challenge average meant the other two nations went through.

Only men's skip Brad Gushue can maintain Canada's proud record of winning a medal at every Games in curling.

After their 5-3 semi-final defeat to Sweden on Thursday, Gushue's rink face defending champions USA in Friday's bronze medal match at 14:05 local time (01:05 EST).