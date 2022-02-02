Great Britain see off Sweden in mixed doubles as Beijing 2022 action begins

There were super shots, mega misses, and extra ends on day one of the Beijing 2022 curling mixed doubles competition on Wednesday (2 February).

The Opening Ceremony may be two days away, but the sporting action has already begun in the Ice Cube.

Reigning world champions Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat got their Olympic campaign off to a strong start, defeating world bronze medallists Sweden 9-5.

In a surprising error-strewn performance, Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson struggled with the ice conditions as they all but gifted the Scottish duo victory.

A catastrophic seventh end, where a Swedish stone feathered against a British guard gave Mouat and Dodds a three-point lead.

The Swedes had a chance to level in the eighth and final end, but another De Val error ensured GB made a winning start ahead of Thursday's big clash with reigning Olympic champions Canada.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds of Team Great Britain celebrate victory during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match one, Beijing 2022 Picture by Justin Setterfield

Beijing 2022 Olympic curling: Czech Republic and China serve up upsets in extra ends

The People's Republic of China scored a surprise 7-6 victory over PyeongChang 2018 silver medallists Switzerland to delight the small number of spectators permitted to attend.

Jenny Perret and Martin Rios got off to a sluggish start falling behind 0-3 after three ends.

After a strong rally, the Swiss wrested the lead back from the hosts at the end of the sixth, but LING Zhi and FAN SuYuan responded to go back in front.

With the teams locked at 6-6 after eight ends, the game carried on in search of its winner.

And the Chinese made the hammer (last stone) count in the ninth end to give their opponents plenty to think about after a match they would have expected to win.

On the sheet next door, world silver medallists Norway also suffered a shock defeat to the Czech Republic.

In the battle of the married couples, it looked to be going the way of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten who led 6-3 after seven ends.

Back came Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul to send the match into extra ends.

And a single scoring stone was all the Czech pair needed to seal a historic first curling win for the country, leaving the bronze medallists from PyeongChang with work to do to make the medal playoffs.

Beijing 2022: Olympic curling heartbreak for Aussie debutants

Getting to Beijing may have already been a Cinderella story but newcomers Australia missed out on a chance to keep their fairy-tale run going after letting slip a chance to claim an historic win against the United States.

They had the hammer in the eighth end with the teams tied at 5-5, but Tahli Gill failed with his attempted takeout with the USA stealing one to take victory 6-5.

Sean Beighton and Victoria Persinger of Team United States compete during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Picture by Justin Setterfield

Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 1 results in full:

Great Britain 9-5 Sweden

Australia 5-6 United States

People's Republic of China 7-6 Switzerland

Norway 6-7 Czech Republic

A reminder that the top four teams from the round-robin stage will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners and losers of those respective games competing for gold and bronze.

The final day of the mixed doubles competition is scheduled for 8 February.

General view inside the arena during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Picture by Justin Setterfield

Schedule: Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 2

Italy and Canada were not on the ice tonight. They will enter the fray tomorrow on the second day of mixed doubles action where 10 matches will be spread across three sessions.

Here is the schedule for Thursday 3 February. All times listed are CST (local time):