Men's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 6 round-up: Sweden close in on medal matches with sixth consecutive win 

Sweden tightened its iron grip on the top of the men’s curling round-robin standings after posting a 7-5 victory over ROC to move 6-0 on Monday (14 February).

A one-point steal in the fifth end, followed by a sublime takeout shot in the seventh by skip Niklas Edin meant that, going into the eighth, the Swedes had a commanding 6-3 lead.

A two-point score in the ninth end by ROC, however, closed the score-line deficit to just one putting pressure on the final end.

With the advantage of the hammer, the so-far unflappable Edin stayed true to task and delivered the one-point blow Sweden needed to take the win and maintain their perfect record at Beijing 2022.

Tomorrow, they face familiar European rivals Great Britain in an hotly anticipated match-up. The two will meet in tomorrow’s evening session.

Sochi 2014 champions Canada, meanwhile, strengthened their position ahead of the medal matches following a 7-3 victory over Italy in nine ends.

The Canadians, skipped by Brad Gushue, flexed the same form that saw them dismiss the defending champions United States just yesterday.

The last time Gushue met his Italian counterpart Joel Retornaz was at Turin 2006 where the hosts produced an almighty round-robin upset to defeat the eventual gold medallists.

16 years later, there were no signs that such an upset would be repeated.

The first blow came at the opening when Team Canada stole the first end.

After then posting a score of two to move 4-2 at the close of the fourth end, the Canadians never relinquished the lead. A decisive ninth end score of three by Gushue, with the hammer, sealed Italy’s fate.

Sitting 1-5 overall Italy join Denmark in being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Brad Gushue in action against Team Italy Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Beijing 2022 men's curling round up: Great Britain on course for medal matches following tense victory over Switzerland

A 6-5 victory over Switzerland with the final stone of the match now mean Team GB are four wins undefeated in the 'Ice Cube'.

Things might have been less nervous for the number one ranked side had they not twice missed the chance to remove a Swiss deep into the eighth end.

The mistake afforded fourth Benoit Schwarz an opportunity to score two and level the scores at 5-5 heading into the final end.

Maintaining his reputed ice-cool composure skip Bruce Mouat didn’t miss a third time when the chance to score one and end the game with draw became available.

With the final shot of the game Mouat was able to take out Schwarz’s final draw and take the win.

Team GB now sit in second in the round-robin standings with a 5-1 record, while Switzerland move into a four-way tie with ROC and defending champions United States of America.

Elsewhere, Norway’s hopes of making the top four took a dent after they fell to Denmark. Heading into the game the Danes were yet to win.

The outcome was decided in a tense extra end, after neither team was able to deliver a decisive blow in the first ten.

Denmark, however, made full use of the hammer to take out the Norwegian stone just lying closest to the button.

The loss means that Norway are now tied for seventh with hosts China in the round-robin table.

Men’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 6 results in full:

Canada 7-3 Italy

Denmark 6-5 Norway

ROC 5-7 Sweden

Great Britain 6-5 Switzerland

You can find the round robin standings after today’s action here.

A reminder that the top four teams after the round-robin proceedings will progress to the semi-finals. The subsequent winners of those matches will then face off for the Olympic gold medal.

Schedule: Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 7

Here is the schedule for Tuesday 15 February (all times local China Standard Time):