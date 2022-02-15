Men's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 7 round-up: Great Britain hand Sweden their first defeat to reach semi-finals 

Great Britain ended Sweden’s winning run to book their place in the Olympic semi-finals in the men’s curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday (15 February)

Team GB, skipped by Bruce Mouat, made a bright start and stayed on the front foot throughout even as Sweden tried to exert pressure late on.

A steal in the first end followed by a double in second gave Britain an early 3-0 advantage.

When Sweden’s skip Niklas Edin eventually responded in the third, he was forced to take just the one due to stellar work from his counterpart Mouat to limit his options.

The scoreline steadied with exchanges of one before Britain struck a decisive blow in the eighth end. Mouat promoted one his stones to knock a Swedish rock out of the house and snatch a 7-3 lead.

Growing as the game progressed, Edin replied by generating his own two-point end for Sweden closing the game to 7-5 just in time for the 10th final end.

The British rink, with the hammer, succeeded in stifling the Swedes' attempts to create multiple point-scoring opportunities and, with the final shot of the game, Mouat took out a Swedish stone to ensure his opponents could only walk away with one – leaving the final score at 7-6 in the Britons’ favour.

Mouat and his quartet now join Sweden as the second team to qualify for the playoffs and they will compete for position in their last remaining round-robin matches.

Beijing 2022 men's curling round up: Canada miss opportunity to book semi-final berth after slipping to ROC in extra end

Having already beaten China in the morning, Canada missed the chance to qualify for the Beijing 2022 curling semi-finals on Tuesday as they fell to ROC 7-6 in an extra end.

After Points were at a premium in a match that saw neither team really take control.

Singles were the order of day leaving the scores tied at 4-4 after eight ends.

Then in the ninth, ROC skip Sergei Glukhov played his hammer with controlled weight to take out Canada's shot stone and score a double for a 6-4 lead.

Back came Canada's Turin 2006 gold medal skip Brad Gushue who had a game-winning triple in his thoughts before Glukhov's double take-out which left him a draw for two to force the extra end.

But ROC had the hammer advantage and kept the house as empty as possible before Glukhov drew to the button to take the win.

Canada lie in third place on 5-3 and remain in good shape to make the last four.

Brad Gushue of Team Canada in action against ROC Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Defending champions United States also suffered a shock defeat on what turned out to be an evening of upsets.

The morning’s 7-4 triumph over Switzerland was swiftly banished to memory as John Shuster and his rink fell to 10-4 to Italy due to a late, costly mistake from the skip.

Trailing 6-4 in the eighth end the five-time Olympian faced a house with Italy lying three.

Opting, not for the first time, to go for the riskier play, Shuster’s attempt at a double takeout to score two backfired spectacularly as took out his own rock with the shooter also flying away.

The error gave Italy a steal of four, prompting the U.S. to concede the match after just eight ends.

Team USA are now tied for fourth with ROC in the round-robin table on 4-4. Both teams need to win their final game to have any chance of making the top four.

John Shuster rues with his eighth-end miss which saw USA go down 10-4 to Team Italy Picture by 2022 Getty Images

China and Norway sit tied for seventh in the round-robin standings after Tuesday's results.

The Norwegians began the day with a 12-5 triumph over ROC before returning to the ice in the evening to lose out to the hosts 8-6.

China's victory was preceded by a 10-8 defeat to Canada.

Switzerland, with a game in hand, currently sit in sixth in the table after losing to USA. With a 3-4 record, they must beat China on Wednesday afternoon to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Men’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 7 results in full:

Norway 12-5 ROC

Canada 10-8 People's Republic of China

Switzerland 4-7 United States of America

Sweden 8-3 Denmark

Great Britain 7-6 Sweden

Italy 10-4 United States

People's Republic of China 8-6 Norway

ROC 7-6 Canada

You can find the round robin standings after today’s action here.

A reminder that the top four teams after the round-robin proceedings will progress to the semi-finals. The subsequent winners of those matches will then face off for the Olympic gold medal.

Schedule: Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 8

Here is the schedule for Wednesday 16 February (all times local China Standard Time):