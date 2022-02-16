Men's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 8 round-up: Canada progress to semi-finals as Switzerland lose to China

Canada join Sweden and Great Britain to become the third team to qualify for the men’s curling semi-finals at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday (February 16).

The Canadians, who were on a rest-day and did not compete, were granted passage after top four contenders Switzerland were beaten by People’s Republic of China 6-5.

Though both teams looked evenly matched throughout the enthralling encounter the game was ultimately decided by a well-executed tenth end from the Chinese rink.

Down 5-6 the hosts needed a score of two to win the game, or at least one to force the extra end.

With Switzerland lying one ahead of the last shot of the game the pressure fell on Chinese skip Ma Xiuyue to capitalise on the hammer.

Rising to the occasion Ma delivered a precision takeout to send the Swiss stone out of the house, and crucially, keep his shooter in to score a dramatic two points and take the win.

The knock-on effect of this game means that Switzerland are now out of the hunt for the top four.

Though they could still finish the round-robin 4-5 yesterday’s loss to defending champions Team USA, in addition to today’s results, means their chances of matching or bettering their bronze medal are now officially over.

Beijing 2022 men's curling round up: Great Britain pull the breaks on ROC to go six games undefeated

ROC were also eliminated from the top four race after they were felled by Team GB 8-6. Like Switzerland, a prior loss to the US rink mean their time in the "Ice Cube" is now over.

The Britons, riding high after defeating a previously unbeaten Sweden, got off to a roaring start.

A score of three in the first end, backed by two one-point ends in the third and fourth meant at the halfway point Bruce Mouat and his men were sitting comfortably 5-2 up.

ROC responded brightly in the seventh and ninth ends to cut the deficit to within one heading into the tenth and final end, but faced the uphill challenge of trying to extend, or win the match, without the hammer.

In the end, it was a simple take-out shot for Mouat who left his shooter just shy of the button to score one and take the win.

Bobby Lammie weighs up Team GB's chances against Sochi 2014 champions Canada Picture by Justin Setterfield

Victory over ROC means Team GB extend their winning run in Beijing to go six games undefeated. The world number one ranked side will face Canada tomorrow morning in their final round-robin match.

Though both teams are qualified the outcome will still have a sway over the order in which the eventual top four finish, and so determine the makeup of the semi-final matches taking place tomorrow evening.

Canada are locked in for third place regardless of the result but Britain could still finish first or second depending on a variety of outcomes. Should Team GB finish second they face the prospect of playing Canada twice in one day.

Ahead of their meeting against the Canadians Britain's second Bobby Lammie told Olympics.com he is quietly confident about his rink's chances:

"They've [Canada] obviously been on the circuit for many years and they're pretty switched on. We feel like we've gained that experience over the last four years and with youth on our side I'd like to think we have more desire to win.

"We'll be going into that first game putting up a wee bit of statement hopefully" - Team GB's Bobby Lammie on Canada challenge

Beijing 2022 men's curling: Can Team USA make it to the semi-finals?

The final team to make up the men's curling semi-finals at Beijing 2022 will be decided on Thursday (17 February) morning and in pole position to take the number four spot is the US.

If John Shuster and his rink are to continue their defence of their Olympic gold medal they must beat Denmark - that is the safest way for the Americans to book their ticket into the semi-finals.

Should Team USA lose, they will have to wait for the outcome of Norway’s match against Italy to find out if they are still safely through.

If the US lose and the Norwegians win, Norway will progress through. However, if the US lose and Norway also lose then then Team USA will make the play offs.

Defending champion John Shuster and his rink must defeat Denmark tomorrow to continue their Olympic journey at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Men’s curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 8 results in full:

People's Republic of China 6-5 Switzerland

Great Britain 8-6 ROC

Italy 10-3 Denmark

You can find the round robin standings after today’s action here.

Sergei Glukhov looks on as his team are eliminated from the men's curling competition at Beijing 2022 Picture by Justin Setterfield

Schedule: Curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 9

Here is the schedule for Wednesday 16 February (all times local China Standard Time).

The morning's matches will conclude the end of the round-robin competition. The men's curling semi-final games will take place in the evening.