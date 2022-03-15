Olympic curling champion Jennifer Jones and team to split at the end of the season

Team Canada’s Beijing 2022 curling skip Jennifer Jones and her rink have shared on social media that they intend to part ways at the end of 2021/2022 season.

The team, featuring Kaitlyn Lawes, Dawn McEwen, Jocelyn Peterman and alternate Lisa Weagle made the announcement on Twitter on Monday (14 March):

“We wanted our fans and the curling community to hear it from us first that we have decided to go in different directions once this season is over.

“It’s been an incredible journey are we are so thankful for every game and moment spent together over the last few years.”

The end of a successful era

As a skip, Jones has certainly tasted success both nationally and internationally.

In addition to picking up gold at Sochi 2014, the 47-year-old is also a two-time world champion (2008, 2018) and six-time Canadian women’s curling champion.

Most recently Jones and her rink represented Canada at Beijing 2022 having won the Olympic curling trials back in November last year.

The team, this time with Peterman in for Jill Officer who retired back in 2018, were unable to rediscover their golden touch from eight years prior and finished the tournament in fifth having failed to make the playoffs.

Speaking to the Winnipeg Sun Jones explained that the decision naturally followed the retirement announcement made by long time lead McEwen on Twitter on Saturday (March 12):

“We had a lot of great moments together but with Dawn retiring and Jocelyn moving to Alberta, it just seemed like a great time to just say this is the end of this chapter. As hard as this was, I think it is probably the best decision for all of us.”

Jennifer Jones: not retiring yet

Although her rink is disbanding Jones, widely considered to be one of the greatest women curlers of all time, insists that she is not ready to retire from the sport.

“I don’t think I will retire. I think I’ll keep playing. Just kind of figuring that all out," continued the Manitoban to the Winnipeg Sun.

“All I know right now is I really feel like I still have something to give and so I’ll sit back over the next few days and see exactly what I’m going to do.”

Lawes likewise has hinted that she is undecided on where she will go next:

“I don’t know what I’ll do at this point,” she similarly told the Winnipeg Sun. “I think I would like to play but just trying to figure out what life looks like right and trying not to make too many decisions right away.”

