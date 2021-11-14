Cup of Austria figure skating: Tara Prasad finishes in 29th place

India’s Tara Prasad finished 29th in a field of 34 in the women’s singles at the Cup of Austria 2021 figure skating in Graz, Austria on Saturday.

Tara Prasad was awarded 44.44 points in the short program - a set of required jumps, steps and spins performed to music in two minutes and 40 seconds. She ended the short program in the 26th spot.

In the free skate - which has a wider range of elements, including jumps and spins with two-footed skating - Tara Prasad scored 66.14 points.

The Indian figure skater’s aggregate total added up to 110.58 points, giving her an overall position of 29th.

Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi - a world championships silver-medallist - won the gold medal with a points total of 189.43 and 15-year-old Yeonjeong Park of South Korea took silver with 184.07 points. Estonian teenager Niina Petronika rounded out the podium with 181.17 points.

Tara Prasad’s performance was some way short of her personal best of 122.27 points - which she scored at the Nebelhorn Trophy in September.

She had finished 30th at the Nebelhorn Trophy, which was the last qualifying event for the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Tara Prasad missed out on a spot at the marquee event, with only six spots up for grabs.