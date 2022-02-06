Cross-Country Skiing at Beijing 2022: Full schedule and how to watch at the Olympic Winter Games

Cross-country skiing is under-way at the Olympic Winter Games with two sets of medals already awarded at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou.

Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of Beijing 2022 in the women's 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon as she claimed her first individual Olympic title.

Alexander Bolshunov dominated the men's 15km+15km skiathlon to claim his first gold among five Olympic medals.

The competition runs through until the final day of the Games on Sunday 20 February when the women's 30km mass start free will be decided.

Click for the full schedule of events.

Cross-country skiing schedule at Beijing 2022

Venue: National Cross-Country Centre in the Zhangjiakou cluster

All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.

8 February

16:00 – Women's Sprint Free Qualification

16:50 – Men's Sprint Free Qualification

18:30 – Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

18:55 – Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals

19:25 – Women's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:35 – Men's Sprint Free Semifinals

19:47 – Women's Sprint Free Final

20:00 – Men's Sprint Free Final

10 February

15:00 – Women's 10km Classic

11 February

15:00 – Men's 15km Classic

12 February

15:30 – Women's 4 x 5km Relay

13 February

15:00 – Men's 4 x 10km Relay

16 February

17:00 – Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

17:40 – Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals

19:00 – Women's Team Sprint Classic Final

19:30 – Men's Team Sprint Classic Final

19 February

14:00 – Men's 50km Mass Start Free

20 February

14:30 – Women's 30km Mass Start Free

The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.