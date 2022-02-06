Cross-Country Skiing at Beijing 2022: Full schedule and how to watch at the Olympic Winter Games
The Zhangjiakou mountain region is hosting the cross-country skiing at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Here's the list of when and where to watch.
Cross-country skiing is under-way at the Olympic Winter Games with two sets of medals already awarded at the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou.
Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of Beijing 2022 in the women's 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon as she claimed her first individual Olympic title.
Alexander Bolshunov dominated the men's 15km+15km skiathlon to claim his first gold among five Olympic medals.
The competition runs through until the final day of the Games on Sunday 20 February when the women's 30km mass start free will be decided.
Click for the full schedule of events.
Cross-country skiing schedule at Beijing 2022
Venue: National Cross-Country Centre in the Zhangjiakou cluster
All times are Beijing local China Standard Time (UTC +8 hours) and schedules are subject to change.
8 February
16:00 – Women's Sprint Free Qualification
16:50 – Men's Sprint Free Qualification
18:30 – Women's Sprint Free Quarterfinals
18:55 – Men's Sprint Free Quarterfinals
19:25 – Women's Sprint Free Semifinals
19:35 – Men's Sprint Free Semifinals
19:47 – Women's Sprint Free Final
20:00 – Men's Sprint Free Final
10 February
15:00 – Women's 10km Classic
11 February
15:00 – Men's 15km Classic
12 February
15:30 – Women's 4 x 5km Relay
13 February
15:00 – Men's 4 x 10km Relay
16 February
17:00 – Women's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals
17:40 – Men's Team Sprint Classic Semifinals
19:00 – Women's Team Sprint Classic Final
19:30 – Men's Team Sprint Classic Final
19 February
14:00 – Men's 50km Mass Start Free
20 February
14:30 – Women's 30km Mass Start Free
The full schedule of Beijing 2022 competition in all sports, including changes to competition start times, can be found here.