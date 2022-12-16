Croatia vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch the play-off for third place between Morocco and Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Croatia and Morocco will play in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday 17 December after both suffering semi-final defeats.
Runners-up from 2018 Croatia, were denied passage to final by Argentina who cruised past them with a 3-0 victory while Morocco, playing in their first-ever World Cup semi-final, were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions France.
Both teams will have a shot at redemption when they go head-to-head in a match for third-place.
The occasion will mark the second time the two football teams have met in Qatar. Croatia and Morocco played each other in the group stage of the tournament with the end result concluding with a 0-0 draw.
Though this is the game both teams would rather not be playing, there is still plenty at stake.
Morocco, who made history as the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, will be looking to cement their legacy with a third-place finish while Croatia will be hoping to wrap-up what has been an exceptionally consistent run of World Cup form for the country.
Morocco and Croatia kick off at the Khalifa International Stadium at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For Morocco viewers, that's 16:00 Central European Time (UTC+1).
For Moroccan viewers, beIN Sports hold the broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is available on live TV or to be streamed online. The game will also be available to radio listeners through Al Kass Sports Channels.
Croatian audiences can watch FIFA World Cup on national broadcaster HRT - Hrvatska Radiotelevizija. All matches are available to watch on the TV, online or via the HRT app.
