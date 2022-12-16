Croatia vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Croatia and Morocco will play in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday 17 December after both suffering semi-final defeats.

Runners-up from 2018 Croatia, were denied passage to final by Argentina who cruised past them with a 3-0 victory while Morocco, playing in their first-ever World Cup semi-final, were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions France.

Both teams will have a shot at redemption when they go head-to-head in a match for third-place.

The occasion will mark the second time the two football teams have met in Qatar. Croatia and Morocco played each other in the group stage of the tournament with the end result concluding with a 0-0 draw.

Though this is the game both teams would rather not be playing, there is still plenty at stake.

Morocco, who made history as the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, will be looking to cement their legacy with a third-place finish while Croatia will be hoping to wrap-up what has been an exceptionally consistent run of World Cup form for the country.