Croatia vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch the play-off for third place between Morocco and Croatia at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

3 min By Chloe Merrell
Croatia v Morocco FIFA World Cup
(Picture by Justin Setterfield)

Croatia and Morocco will play in the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday 17 December after both suffering semi-final defeats.

Runners-up from 2018 Croatia, were denied passage to final by Argentina who cruised past them with a 3-0 victory while Morocco, playing in their first-ever World Cup semi-final, were beaten 2-0 by reigning champions France.

Both teams will have a shot at redemption when they go head-to-head in a match for third-place.

The occasion will mark the second time the two football teams have met in Qatar. Croatia and Morocco played each other in the group stage of the tournament with the end result concluding with a 0-0 draw.

Though this is the game both teams would rather not be playing, there is still plenty at stake.

Morocco, who made history as the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, will be looking to cement their legacy with a third-place finish while Croatia will be hoping to wrap-up what has been an exceptionally consistent run of World Cup form for the country.

Morocco celebrate after winning a penalty shooutout against Spain during the Round of 16
Morocco celebrate after winning a penalty shooutout against Spain during the Round of 16 (Getty Images)

What time does Croatia v Morocco start?

Morocco and Croatia kick off at the Khalifa International Stadium at 18:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For Morocco viewers, that's 16:00 Central European Time (UTC+1).

For Croatia viewers, that's 16:00 Central European Time (UTC+1).

How to watch Croatia v Morocco live at FIFA World Cup 2022

For Moroccan viewers, beIN Sports hold the broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is available on live TV or to be streamed online. The game will also be available to radio listeners through Al Kass Sports Channels.

Croatian audiences can watch FIFA World Cup on national broadcaster HRT - Hrvatska Radiotelevizija. All matches are available to watch on the TV, online or via the HRT app.

Ivan Persisic celebrates after scoring during Croatia's Round of 16 game against Japan
Ivan Persisic celebrates after scoring during Croatia's Round of 16 game against Japan (2022 Getty Images)

Morocco match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday 23 November

Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 0-0

Sunday 27 November

Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 0-2

Thursday 1 December

Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 1-2

Round of 16

Tuesday 6 December

Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 10 December

Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - Final score: 1-0

Semi-finals

Wedesday 14 December

Morocco _*_v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - Final score: 0-2

Third place play-off

Saturday 17 December

Morocco _*_v Croatia - Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Kick-off 18:00

It is widely expected that the third-place play off will be 37-year-old Luka Modric's last World Cup game
It is widely expected that the third-place play off will be 37-year-old Luka Modric's last World Cup game (2022 Getty Images)

Croatia match schedule and results at FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday 23 November

Croatia v Morocco - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 0-0

Sunday 27 November

Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - Final score: 4-1

Thursday 1 December

Croatia v Beligum - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Final score: 0-0

Round of 16

Monday 5 December

Croatia v Japan - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah - Final score: 1-1, Croatia win 3-1 on penalties

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium - Final score: 4-2 on penalties (1-1)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December

Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium - Final score: 0-3

Third place play-off

Morocco v Croatia - Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - Kick-off 18:00

