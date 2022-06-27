Can anybody stop Chinese diving superstars Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan in today's women's 10m platform final at the 2022 FINA World Championships?

The Olympic gold medallists dominated yesterday's qualifying rounds, and Chen will be hoping to gain redemption after being edged to Olympic gold by her younger teammate at Tokyo 2020.

We also have the men's 3m springboard preliminary rounds.

Day 2 of the open water swimming sees Italian 1500m freestyle world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri back in action for the men's 5km final, alongside 10km Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock.

In the women's 5km final, keep an eye out for Brazilian reigning Olympic and world champion Ana Marcela Cunha.

Olympics.com carries live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you can re-live as they happened below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

11:30 am - Early statement of intent from Wang

The second half of this mammoth men's 3m springboard qualifying begins with a bang as Olympic gold medallist Cao Yuan registers 81.6 on his first dive!

The Chinese, who sealed 3m synchro gold alongside Wang Zongyuan yesterday, was awarded all 8s and 9s for forward 2.5 somersaults 2 twists pike.

But if you thought that was astonishing, look at what Wang has just done!

The 20-year-old reigning Olympic champ has just nailed his inward 3 1/2 somersault tuck, and is awarded 87.6!

Remember, this is their FIRST dive of the prelims.

10:30 am - MEDAL MOMENT: Florian Wellbrock wins men's 5km

Florian Wellbrock has NO off button!

Just days after competing in the 800m and 1500m swimming events, and helping Germany to gold in the 4x1500m open water relay yesterday, the marathon swimming Olympic champion wins the men's 5km title in 52:48.80.

He was three seconds ahead of his old rival Gregorio Paltrinieri, who adds a silver medal to the bronze he won in the relay yesterday, and his 1500m freestyle swimming gold.

Mykhailo Romanchuk, who earlier this year accepted an invitation to train with Wellbrock in Germany due to the conflict in Ukraine, took bronze.

Fun fact: Wellbrock has become the first athlete in history to win the men's 10km open water swimming event at three successive global championships, after winning at the 2019 World Champs in Gwangju, and at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

10:00 am - Swimming round-up from Budapest

Swimming did not disappoint at the fabulous Duna Arena.

A rejuvenated Katie Ledecky stole the show with her four gold medals, to become the second most successful swimmer in World Championships history, after Michael Phelps.

And who can forget the amazing Kristof Milak, who blasted to a new 200m butterfly world record in front of his adoring home fans.

But Budapest will likely be remembered for the unearthing of new stars. David Popvici, Leon Marchand, Summer McIntosh, Thomas Ceccon, and Torri Huske are going to be household names for years to come.

Check out our swimming wrap up from Budapest below!

9:20 am - Laugher leads at halfway

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher has roared to the top of men's 3m springboard qualifying with a first round 71.4.

Showing no signs of fatigue from yesterday's excellent silver-medal performance alongside Anthony Harding, the Brit chose a more complicated dive than normal for his first attempt in the forward 2½ somersaults 2 twists. What confidence.

He then follows that up with a 78.75 three-and-a-half reverse somersault with tuck effort to consolidate his lead with 150.15.

After round three, Laugher's score of 231.75 means he is above several divers who have taken their fourth!

His closest rivals at the moment are Japanese duo Sakai Sho and Suyama Haruki, on 205.80 and 175.45 respectively.

Three more rounds to go for Laugher.

8:45 am - In case you missed it...

A round-up of the scores in last night's women's round-of-16 water polo matches:

Canada 7 - 10 Netherlands

France 14 - 13 New Zealand (penalty shootout)

Kazakhstan 1 - 14 Spain

Argentina 6 - 23 Hungary

Check out the quarter-final clashes (28 June) below.

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to the FINA World Championships 2022 live blog, where another diving medal will be won in the women's 10m platform.

Chinese Olympic gold medallists Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan were a class above their rivals in yesterday's qualifying heats, and it would take a near-perfect effort to dislodge either of them from the top two spots.

Quan edged Chen to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but Chen is the slight favourite here to gain redemption.

But anything can happen in a final, and the Chinese divers will be wary of Canada's Caeli McKay and Ingrid Oliveira of Brazil, who both proved their ability to execute jumps in the 80s in the semi-finals.

Malaysia's double Olympic and five-time world medallist Pandelela Pamg is also more than capable of producing a medal-winning jump.

But before that we have the men's 3m springboard heats, where yesterday's 3m synchronised winner Cao Yuan is the early favourite to progress to this afternoon's semis as the No. 1 seed.

There will also be two medals won in open water swimming today with the women's and men's 5km events, while the men's round-of-16 water polo matches take place throughout the afternoon.

Here's today's diving schedule:

9:00 am - Men's 3m springboard heats

4:00 pm - Men's 3m synchronised semi-finals

7:00 pm - Women's 10m platform synchronised final