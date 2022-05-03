Not out: How community-sports programme Lost Boyz is striking up change for Chicago’s youth

"The kids were lost. Our community was lost. They needed help."

The moment Chicago South Shore resident LaVonté Stewart realised something in his community needed to change was stark.

The coach of a boys’ baseball team was out with his players for practice in Rosenblum Park when they saw two men chasing each other with a gun.

“I’m old school, I hit the dirt,” recalled Stewart to Laureus. “But the kids were standing around laughing, taking bets, talking about what would happen next. In that moment, I realised that they were desensitised to violence.”

Stewart was so deeply affected by what saw he called his community to action.

“I knew it was going to take more than just sport – more than just baseball – but I knew that that sport was going to be the base of it all. I knew as an athlete what sports did for my life. Athletes have a level of resilience that’s different to the average person. That’s what I wanted to bring to young people across Chicago, through Lost Boyz.”

Drawing on the power of sport to invoke change

“1-2-3, go Lost Boyz!”

It is impossible to miss the pride laced into the rallying cry of the pre-match huddle.

But those watching on know that when the Lost Boyz go to bat, they are playing for more than just the win.

When the sports-based youth development project was first founded back in 2009 it began by offering at-risk boys baseball instruction, training, and competition.

But as Stewart got going, he realised something more profound was at play.

Using team sports as a foundation he shifted the focus of his organisation to also include social, academic, and developmental support so that he could help the youth he was serving succeed off the field of play as well as on it.

“Our mission is to decrease violence among youth, improve their social-emotional condition and create financial, economic and academic opportunities for young people,” explained Stewart to Laureus.

“Our job is to break down barriers, open doors, protect them from the things that are waiting out here for them. If they get good at baseball, great. If they don’t, so what? The goal is that they’re champions on and off the field.”

Lost Boyz Inc was founded back in 2009 and continues to grow from strength-to-strength Picture by Thomas Chadwick

After years of success with the local neighbourhood boys the Lost Boyz widened their net.

In 2014 they brought girls into the fold with a softball programme and then in 2019, two additional baseball teams were added to offer support to the predominantly Hispanic, low-income neighbourhoods of Pilsen and Humboldt Park.

Lost Boyz’s growth over time represents both the want and need for community-led sports projects.

For the many that do come and participate in the programs, the opportunities they enjoy provide a welcome break from the harsh realities they face when they return home.

The Chicago South Shore neighbourhood ranks in the top 20 percent among the city’s 77 community areas for violent crime reports. It means that unfortunately for some, though they try, they cannot escape the violence.

17-year-old Elayja Stewart is now one of the coaches of the younger girls’ teams within the organisation. She explained to Laureus her story and why she wants to be a part of the programme driving change:

“I’ve lost family members to gun violence, which made me grow up a little bit earlier because seeing this as a child, having to go in the hospital to see your sister, brother, cousin on a hospital bed, shot, makes you look at things a little bit differently. It makes you wonder things as a kid.

“I’m leaning towards becoming a counsellor for troubled children because of Lost Boyz. That’s what we do here, help kids that need help of that we can see going down the wrong path.”

Elayja’s impact, and that of the work she delivers, is immediately tangible when you hear from one of the girls she coaches:

“It’s like I have one huge family, I have one huge community” says 10-year-old Madison Marie Bradley. “I want to grow up in Chicago, but if I move somewhere else and someone asks me where I’m from, I’ll say I’m from Chicago.”

In a neighbourhood where a third of residents live below the poverty line, hearing young people like Madison express pride for where they come from means the world to Stewart.

It makes him believe that one day Chicago as a city can be a safer, more prosperous place instead of one divided up by socio-economic lines.

“Give these young people an opportunity to live their lives, to become the things that they dreamed.” - Lost Boyz inc founder LaVonté Stewart to Laureus

Lost Boyz Inc celebrate with their Laureus Sport for Good award

The power to change the world

On 24 April Lost Boyz community programme went global when it was recognised with the prestigious Laureus Sports for Good Award.

The prize, presented to Stewart and the Lost Boyz community by legendary Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin and Executive Chairman of the Chicago Cubs Tom Ricketts, touched the organisation at its very heart.

“The Laureus Sport for Good Award is proof that what we are doing, work,” Stewart shared holding the same gong the Chicago Cubs picked up for Team of the Year Award back in 2017.

“This Award means a huge amount to everyone connected to Lost Boyz Inc., from our coaches and leaders to the young people using sport to better themselves. We will use this as a message of hope and inspiration for our boys and girls.”