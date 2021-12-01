Commonwealth wrestling championship 2021 postponed over Omicron fears

The Commonwealth wrestling championship 2021, which was scheduled to be held in Pretoria, South Africa from December 3 to 5, has now been postponed due to the outbreak of Omicron – a new COVID-19 variant – in the country.

The postponement of the wrestling event comes days after the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2021 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, was put on hold. Incidentally, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra also called off his training tour to South Africa because of the same reason.

Discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, called B.1.1.529 or Omicron, has been a cause of global concern with several countries putting travel restrictions to curb the spread.

Omicron infections have largely been detected in the Gauteng province, which includes cities like Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had planned to send a 60-member contingent across all weight classes in three categories – Greco Roman, men’s freestyle and women’s freestyle – for the Commonwealth event.

The gold and silver medallists from the recently-concluded nationals were set to travel to South Africa, with the first batch of wrestlers scheduled to depart on Tuesday. The flight to Johannesburg, however, was cancelled.

The postponement comes as a setback to former world championships bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Geeta Phogat. The veteran wrestler recently returned to competitive wrestling at the nationals after a gap of four years due to a maternity break.

The South African event would have been Geeta Phogat’s first international wrestling event since 2018.

India had won an impressive 59 medals, including 29 golds, at the last edition of the Commonwealth wrestling championships in 2017 in Johannesburg. India are the most successful nation in the history of the competition.