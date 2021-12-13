Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Harjinder Kaur wins silver, Lalchhanhimi takes bronze

Indian weightlifters Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women’s 71kg at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Monday.

Harjinder Kaur, who is the 2020 Khelo India University Games champion, lifted 90kg in snatch and followed it up with 121kg clean and jerk for a combined lift of 211kg. Lalchhanhimi, meanwhile, recorded a 90kg snatch and 119kg clean and jerk, taking her total to 209kg.

Nigeria’s Joy Ogbonne Eze lifted 230kg (100+130) to win the gold medal and secured a berth at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi stood 12th and 13th, respectively, at the World Weightlifting Championships, which are being held concurrently with the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

In the world meet, USA’s Meredith Alwine won her first world championship for a total effort of 235kg (135+100). Sarah Davies of Great Britain, with 234kg (102+132), won the silver and Patricia Strenius of Sweden, 231kg (104+127), took the bronze.

Next up for India is the men’s 96kg on Tuesday in which seven-time national champion Vikas Thakur and Jagdish Vishwakarma will be in action. It will be followed by women’s 76kg featuring Punam Yadav and R. Arockiya Alish.