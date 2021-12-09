Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: India’s Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver medal

Indian weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Wednesday.

Jhilli Dalabehera, an Asian weightlifting champion in the 45kg category and a former world junior bronze winner, was competing in the women’s 49kg. Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, who opted to skip the Tashkent meet, competes in the same category.

The 22-year-old Jhilli Dalabehera recorded a best lift of 73kg in snatch and followed it up with 94kg clean and jerk for an overall effort of 167kg - a personal best.

The Indian’s effort was second-best among the Commonwealth nations. She was narrowly pipped by Nigeria’s Peter Stella Kingsley, who lifted 168kg (72+96) to clinch the gold medal.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships is a qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It is being held concurrently with the World Weightlifting Championships.

Gold medallists from each category will make the cut for the Commonwealth Games next year.

Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao won all three gold medals in the 49kg weight category at the world championship. She lifted 86kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk for a total of 191kg.

The men’s 61kg competition will be held on Thursday. India’s Guru Raja will be in action.

There are 432 athletes (187 female, 245 male) from 74 countries participating in the world championships. The meet will end on December 17.