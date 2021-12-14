Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Punam Yadav wins silver, Vikas Thakur and Arockiya Alish get bronze

Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav won the silver medal in the women’s 76kg at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Punam Yadav lifted a total of 220kg (98+122) and stood seventh in the World Weightlifting Championships, held concurrently in Tashkent.

Her compatriot R Arockiya Alish clinched bronze for a total lift of 214kg (91+123). She stood ninth among 16 weightlifters competing in her weight category at the world meet.

Canada’s Maya Laylor won the Commonwealth gold for a total of 229kg (99+130). With this, she qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.

At this Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, athletes are only awarded medals for their combined (snatch and clean and jerk) lifts.

Korea’s Lee Min-ji won gold medals in the clean and jerk and overall at the world championships. Her 105kg snatch initially failed to put her in the top three. However, a 139kg lift in clean and jerk placed her on top with a total of 244kg.

Earlier in the day, seven-time national champion and twice CWG medallist Vikas Thakur won the bronze medal in the men’s 96kg at the Commonwealth championships. He pulled off a combined lift of 339kg (150+189).

Jagdish Vishwakarma, who was competing in the same category, failed to win any medal with 328kg (142+186) lift.

Both Indian weightlifters finished outside top-20 on the overall world championship leaderboard. Thakur was 21st and Vishwakarma on 23rd from the 38 contenders competing in the men’s 96kg weight category.

Canada’s Boady Santavy won the Commonwealth gold for a combined effort of 379kg. He also ranked second at the world meet for 178kg snatch. His effort of 201kg in clean and jerk, however, pushed him down to fifth on the world standings.

Antonis Martasidis of Cyprus clinched Commonwealth bronze for a total lift of 343kg (153+190).

At the world championships, Colombia’s Lesman Paredes created a world record with a 187 kg snatch. He followed it up with 213kg clean and jerk for an impressive 400kg combined lift to take home two gold medals for snatch and total.

Qatar’s Fares El-Bakh clinched the gold medal in the clean and jerk event with 222kg lift. He recorded a 172kg snatch, to lift a total of 394kg.

So far, India have won 12 medals at the Commonwealth championships, including three golds. Indian weightlifters, however, have won only one medal -- a clean and jerk gold -- at the world championships.

Next up for India is the women’s 87kg on Thursday with Anuradha Pavunraj in action.