Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Hazarika Popy wins silver medal

Indian weightlifter Hazarika Popy won the silver medal in the women’s 59kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Hazarika Popy lifted 84kg snatch and 105kg clean and jerk for a total of 189kg to take the second spot on the podium. Nigeria’s Rafiatu Lawal stood on top with 207kg (92+115) while Sri Lankan N Rajapaksa lifted 164kg (74+90) to complete the top three.

Gold medallists of the Commonwealth Championships also earn a direct qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

However, the Indian’s lifts were only enough to put her 17th in the World Weightlifting Championships 2021, which are being held concurrently.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei was crowned the world champion for the fifth time. She lifted a total of 230kg to stand on top of the overall leaderboard and also won gold in clean and jerk for her effort of 130kg.

The top prize in snatch went to Mariia Hanhur of Ukraine after she lifted 101kg.

Earlier in the day, India’s Ajay Singh topped Group C in the men’s 81 kg, setting a new national record in snatch with a 147kg lift and had a best attempt of 175kg in clean and jerk to total 322kg.

However, final standings will be determined only after the completion of Group A and B on Sunday.