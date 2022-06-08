Commonwealth Games table tennis: Diya Chitale replaces Archana Kamath in Indian squad

Diya Chitale replaced Archana Kamath in the Indian women’s table tennis team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, UK, from July 28.

Last week, the Indian table tennis team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games was selected by the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is temporarily managing the sport in the country.

Diya Chitale, ranked third domestically in women’s singles, was initially included in the squad as a reserve. Meanwhile, Archana Kamath, ranked 37th, found a place in the four-member main squad as she is the world No. 4 in women’s doubles with Manika Batra and the team was deemed as a better medal prospect.

While the four-member Indian men’s team was in line with the existing selection criteria, which also considers domestic rankings, the women’s team was subject to final review by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The CoA’s selection committee met once again on June 6 after receiving the response from the SAI and after another review, left out Archana Kamath from the squad and put Diya Chitale on the main team. Swastika Ghosh was included among reserves.

Diya Chitale won the WTT Youth Contender Lima title in Peru last month and has performed well in singles in the domestic circuit.

The women’s squad now includes India’s internationally top-ranked player Manika Batra, national champion Sreeja Akula, India No.2 Rishya Reeth and No. 3 Diya Chitale. Swastika Ghosh, ranked fourth in India, will now be in reserves.

The CoA also finalised former players Anindita Chakraborty and S Raman, who mentors top-ranked Indian men’s player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, as the coaches for the men's and women's teams, respectively, for the Commonwealth Games.

At the Commonwealth Games 2022, each country can field a maximum of three entries in the men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed doubles. Two pairs of men’s and women’s doubles each will be allowed.

Indian table tennis players had won all the team events at the last edition of the CWG in Gold Coast, Australia and returned with a haul of three gold, two silver and three bronze.