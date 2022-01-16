Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket qualifiers: Five women’s teams to vie for one main draw spot

Women’s teams from Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Scotland and Sri Lanka will compete in the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket qualifiers at the Kinrara Oval near Kuala Lumpur from January 18.

The five teams will play the week-long round-robin format tournament to secure the only remaining spot in the main draw of the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, UK in July-August.

The teams already qualified for Birmingham 2022 are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and hosts England.

While the first five earned direct berths through their superior ICC rankings, Barbados made it by winning the West Indies Women’s Blaze T20 competition in 2019. England automatically qualified as the hosts.

Just like the main event, the Commonwealth Games cricket qualifiers will be held in the T20 format, and all matches will have a T20 International status.

After all teams have played each other once, the country with the highest points will qualify for the main draw of the T20 women’s cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, eighth and ninth, respectively, in the current ICC T20I rankings, are top contenders to clinch the qualifying spot.

Scotland are 13th followed by 23rd-ranked Kenya and Malaysia at 33.

Birmingham 2022 will mark cricket’s second appearance at the Commonwealth Games after the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

At Kuala Lumpur 1998, 16 men’s cricket teams competed in the 50-over format tournament. South Africa won the gold medal while India couldn’t make it past the group stages.

Cricket at the Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to begin on July 29 and conclude on August 7.

Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket qualifiers schedule and live match times for India

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Tuesday, January 18

Malaysia vs Bangladesh – 7:00 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs Scotland – 10:45 AM IST

Wednesday, January 19

Kenya vs Bangladesh – 7:00 AM IST

Scotland vs Malaysia – 10:45 AM IST

Thursday, January 20

Kenya vs Sri Lanka – 7:00 AM IST

Saturday, January 22

Scotland vs Kenya – 7:00 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia – 10:45 AM IST

Sunday, January 23

Bangladesh vs Scotland – 7:00 AM IST

Malaysia vs Kenya – 10:45 AM IST

Monday, January 24

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 7:00 AM IST

Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket qualifiers live?

The matches of the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket qualifiers will be streamed live on the ICC.tv, which requires a paid subscription. The matches will, however, not be streamed live in India.