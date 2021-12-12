Clement Noel dominates slalom World Cup in Val d’Isere

Clement Noel put on an alpine skiing masterclass to win the men’s slalom World Cup in Val d’Isere, France, on Sunday (12 December).

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, the Frenchman finished with a time of 1:30.52.

Just before Noel, Alex Vinatzer of Italy, second after run one, dramatically fell on the last gate. His chances of a podium finish disappeared.

Noel sealed the title with a second run that was a hefty +1.40s ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden in second place. Filip Zubcic of Croatia was third with a time of 1:32.41.

"[I am] feeling that it's amazing," Noel said on the official broadcast after the race. "Winning at home is something really different. I already won in France, but now it's in Val d'Isere. I lived in Val d'Isere. I know so many people here, so it's going to be an emotional win."

GettyImages-1237185636 Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Great Britain’s Dave Riding is looking to make his fourth Olympics in Beijing 2022. He put down a fantastic performance to clock a final time of 1:32.42 and finish fifth overall.

France’s Alexis Pinturault, a two-time winner of the event, had a nightmare first run and missed on qualification for the second. He finished 2.90s behind the fastest first run time.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland leads the overall standings. He won Saturday’s Giant Slalom event but does not compete in slalom and so was absent on Sunday. Clement Noel takes his place at the top of the slalom standings with 100 points.