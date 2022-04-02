Teenager Claire Curzan doubles up at Pro Swim Series San Antonio while Kalisz and Ledecky also top podium

Claire Curzan is continuing to make waves in the pool.

On Friday night (1 April) at the USA Swimming Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas, the Tokyo 2020 medallist clinched not one but two event wins in dominant fashion.

Curzan, who won silver last summer in Japan swimming in the heats for the women's 4x100m medley relay team, secured impressive victories in both the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

First, she won the 50 free in 24.43, beating runner-up Erika Brown by almost four-tenths of a second.

She followed that in the very next women's final, the 100 back, with a 58.73 – the only racer to go under a minute, and a full 1.32 seconds ahead of Rhyan White.

Olympians continue to dominate in San Antonio

Curzan's fellow Team USA swimmers also continued their good form in San Antonio on Friday.

Chase Kalisz, the men's 400m IM Olympic champion, swam to a comfortable triumph in the 200m butterfly final, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Zach Harting.

Kalisz later took third in the 200m breastsroke behind France's Leon Marchand with Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist Nic Fink second.

Marchand, the 19-year-old Arizona State freshman who starred at the recent NCAA Championships, clocked 2:09.24 to take more than two seconds off his personal best.

Michael Andrew, who also won a relay gold in Tokyo, beat Caeleb Dressel in the 50 free sprint with a 21.73.

Dressel, who won this event at the Olympic Games, touched 0.13 seconds behind Andrew as he continues to work his way into top meet form, building towards the summer's World Championships.

There was no surprise in the winners of the women's 200m breaststroke and women's 400m freestyle finals, with favourites Lilly King and Katie Ledecky respectively each touching home first in those events.

Olympic bronze medallist Hali Flickinger took an expected victory in the women's 200m fly, while Shaine Casas was almost a full second clear of his rivals in the men's 100m backstroke.

Egypt's two-time Olympian Marwan Elkamash took the men's 400 free in the last race of the night with the meet concluding on Saturday night.