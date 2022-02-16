Beijing 2022 bobsleigh: Five things to know about Canada pilot Christopher Spring

Christopher Spring is among an elite club of Olympians in Beijing who is competing at a fourth Winter Olympics.

The Australian born Canadian bobsledder is also one of a handful of athletes who have had the chance to compete for two countries at the Olympics.

But did you know that the 37-year-old trained pilot is also a minimalist who enjoys living out of a van?

Here are five things you should know about the bobsledder.

1. Fourth Games ‘a charm’

Barely a year after becoming a Canadian citizen, Spring got another shot at the Olympics at Sochi 2014.

It was his first Olympics for Canada but his second as a bobsledder. His Olympic debut was at Vancouver 2010 for Australia where he piloted a two-man sled.

In Sochi, Spring bettered his 22nd position to finish fifth in the two-man, and placed 11th in the four-man.

At his third Olympics at PyeongChang 2018, he also competed in the two-man (finishing 10th) and 16th in the four-man.

He qualified again for the two events in Beijing 2022 and is relishing every moment at his fourth Games.

2. A proud Australian-Canadian

The former sprinter's Olympic path inspires the temporary tattoos on his calves.

On one calf he has the Canadian flag or maple leaf and on the other, he has one of an Australian Flag.

He still pays homage to Australia as his dream to become an Olympian was inspired by his home country’s hosting of the Sydney 2000 Games.

He shows his love for his adopted nation Canada, by kissing the Canadian flag on his helmet before putting it on before his runs and also when he takes it off.

GettyImages-920563350 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

3. Spring the pilot

Spring, who has worked as a bobsleigh driver for tourists at Canada’s Olympic Park, also holds a commercial pilot’s licence.

When he turned 35, the bobsledder took time off his sport and acquired a private pilot’s licence.

He even got a job with an Airline at Vancouver international airport where he would taxi planes to and from their parking spots.

Spring, who had the top Canadian sled in the two-man at the 2021 World Championships, intends to spend most of his time flying after sport.

“I continue to pursue excellence in both fields knowing that sometime in the future I'll retire as an athlete and pursue a career in aviation and coaching,” he posted on his LinkedIn page.

GettyImages-1370488656 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

4. He enjoys camping in his van

Spring not only loves sleds and planes but he's a big fan of vans.

He has converted a school van to a mobile home, where he enjoys spending most of his time.

He is an outdoor person and the van life excites him as it also allows him to lead his life as a minimalist.

“I have a lot of difficulty with my mind. It constantly runs, and I can’t shut it off. And I found the more things I had in my life, the more it would be running,” he said in a recent interview with the star.

“I live now with very little clothing, very few possessions. The less I have, the more room I have to enrich my life with the things I find valuable, which are being outside in nature, quality relationships with friends and family.”

5. A horrific training crash nearly curtailed his career

In January 2012, Spring lost control of his four-man sled while training in Altenberg, Germany.

He suffered a major puncture to his buttocks and upper legs from a wooden splinter and had to be airlifted to hospital, as he had lost a lot of blood.

The accident also left him with a broken nose and a concussion.

He spent eight days in hospital where he required 18 staples to close the wound.

The injuries could have led to the end of his sporting career, but Spring made a comeback, and is now competing at his fourth Winter Olympic Games edition.

