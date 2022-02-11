Medals update: Germany’s Christopher Grotheer wins historic men’s skeleton gold at Beijing 2022

Christopher Grotheer launched an all-out assault on the ice at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre to win his and Germany’s first Olympic men’s skeleton gold medal in Beijing 2022 on Friday (11 February).

Grotheer came into Beijing 2022 as the two-time defending world champion, itching to add the Olympic Winter Games gold to his trophy cabinet.

The 29-year-old Grotheer made a statement of intent in the first heat posting a track record of 1:00.00, and won two more to set up the victory after four runs in a combined winning time of 4:01.01.

He became Germany’s first Olympic men's skeleton champion adding to the country’s proud history in sliding sports with compatriot Axel Jungk sharing the podium, claiming the second step. Jungk finished in a time of 4:01.67 with first-time Olympian Yan Wengang of China finishing third in 4:01.77.

Before Beijing 2022, Germany has not won a single medal in the men’s skeleton competition at the Winter Olympics despite being a dominant force in the other sliding sports of bobsleigh and luge.

Men’s skeleton results:

Christopher Grotheer (GER) – 4:01.01

Axel Jungk (GER) – 4:01.67

Yan Wengang (CHN) – 4:01.77

More to follow.