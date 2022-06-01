Double Olympic champion Christian Taylor on injury setback: “This has been the greatest thing that’s happened in my career”

Just six weeks out from the United States' Olympic trials ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021, Christian Taylor’s world fell apart.

In a moment of complete devastation last May, the triple jump star ruptured his Achilles tendon, stopping dead any hopes the two-time Olympic champion had of pursuing a third title at the delayed Games in the Japanese capital.

“All my eggs were into Tokyo,” Taylor said in an exclusive interview for a forthcoming episode of the Olympic Channel podcast. “And to lose that, that was really, really tough for me.”

A year on, the 31-year-old is now a world apart from the person left facing an injury that threatened to undo him, as well as his career.

Using the time he never expected to have, the American took the opportunity to challenge himself and his motivation as well as deepen his connections with those around him.

It was a revealing process, but the track and field athlete came out the other side, stronger and more determined than ever to make it to his third Olympics, at Paris 2024, and break the world record.

Christian Taylor on the emotional "rollercoaster" after injury heartbreak

Looking back on how Taylor reacted to his injury, the triple jumper explained that it was a matter of going through the phases. The first emotion he had to tackle was denial.

“My ultimate goal when I joined athletics was to be an Olympian. That was, for me, the top end. I just wanted to be surrounded with the best athletes in the world. Two Olympics later, I thought, you know what? The best Olympics you have is the next one."

“To lose that - that was really, really tough for me. And I did struggle for, I'd say, three to four months before I really just accepted the fact that it was over.

"I watched the Games, I watched the triple jump final. I watched the qualification round. I was actually in rehab at the time this happened, just watching the live stream. Just saying 'this is what I'm working towards'. But it was still months after that, I finally accepted it was over."

After embracing his circumstances what followed for Taylor was a deep emotional low:

“It felt like depression. It felt like, you know, you have this lack of motivation, this fogginess, this lack of urgency,” explained Taylor. “Sometimes you almost want to pull people in this pit with you, like 'feel bad for me also'.”

However, with the support of his family network, and of people around the world sending him positive messages through social media, the triple jumper was eventually able to lift himself out of his lull:

"I talk about the people around me because these people were really like, 'Christian. We get it. We understand you're disappointed. We understand you're hurt. But what about the next one? But you have a world championship coming up.'

"They would sulk with me and they hug me, But then it would be like, 'Hey, this week coming up is going to be your best week yet'.

"I'm just so grateful for it," continued Taylor. "They weren't going to climb down in that pit. They were really pulling me out."

Taking notes from Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant

After such a long break away from the sport, the once-dominant Taylor revealed his next greatest challenge surrounds his mentality in competition.

“Realistically, it's very fair for me to say that even if I am in the best physical shape, mentally, I've still got to build that confidence. I've missed almost a year, if not a year and a half, of top level competition and competition is like iron sharpening iron.

“I have not had that adrenaline and pressure and risk versus reward. I haven't had that fight or flight feeling for a very long time and so it's being able to mentally tap back into that at the highest stage.”

With the Olympic crown now on the head of Pedro Pichardo of Portgual, the London 2012 and Rio 2016 champion Taylor knows that if he wants to find future success he will need to relocate his confidence again. While being aware that the building process will take time, the Team USA icon is sure he can return to that place just as other great sports stars have in the past.

“I think of the NBA players - that Mamba mentality. You know, Kobe Bryant had Achilles issues, so did Kevin Durant. So these greats on the court had the same thing that I'm dealing with, and came back and still beasted it on the court.

“So I just thought, you know what? Like beyond the physical it is that mentality is tapping into like, I can still do this and they're jumping much more than I am, right? So I just thought if they can come back and do it, especially at that high level, why can't I?

“I know no one is going to just give their 'B' effort, no one is going to give their second tier effort because I'm on my comeback. So my mentality is I'm going to treat it like every other year, strive to be the best in the world, if not the best ever, and then at the end reflect and see what comes with it.”

The triple jumper has set his long term sights on breaking Jonathan Edwards' 27-year-old world record Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Defining success in the “season of gratitude”

While Taylor’s experience returning from injury has tested him to his very limits, the four-time world champion insists that he does not regret what happened to him.

Instead the Olympian is explicitly grateful for the way it has pushed his resolve:

“I really refer to this injury as a blessing. This has been one of the greatest, if not the greatest thing that's happened in my career, because it it was probably the first time in my career that I actually just sat back and and just looked at my situation.

“For me, it was like, am I doing things the right way? Am I around the people that really want to see me reach my dreams? And am I actually giving it my all?”

The path of self-interrogation Taylor was led down helped him realise that, when it comes to his discipline, he still has more to give.

One target in particular, the men’s triple jump world record which has stood for 27 years, plays on his mind.

“It eats at me that I'm number two all time,” explained Taylor. “It’s not that I'm not grateful for my success and what I've achieved, but it kills me to be eight centimetres away, like that's nothing, but in our event that is everything.”

Though it remains his goal to take down that record - and Taylor now believes more than ever that is possible thanks to the rebuilding work he has done in his recovery - the two-time Olympic gold medallist knows that, at least for this year, success might look different to how it did before.

“Victory this season is going to be getting through healthy. If I can go and compete, I can go week in and week out. Give it my all. Come back to the hotel room, not limping, not needing ice, not needing treatment. For me, that's a victory.

“I’m just in this the season of gratitude. Everything felt like it was taken away. There was a possibility that maybe I was not going to jump again. Maybe I was not going to compete again. Mentally, I could have just tapped out. I was really at that fork that it was like, have I done enough? Can I be proud of what I've achieved? I decided to continue.

“So if I'm going to do that [I aim to] have the attitude of gratitude with every competition, with every win or loss. Do it with grace, do it with class, learn from it, get better every week and see what happens.”