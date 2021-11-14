Christian Hirschbuehl claims maiden Alpine Ski World Cup win in Lech/Zurs

It doesn't get much better than a maiden win in front of home fans for Christian Hirschbuehl*.* The Austrian claimed the men's parallel event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Lech/Zuers, Austria, on Sunday (14 November).

That victory meant the 31-year-old also took home the small crystal globe, as the event is the only parallel slalom competition scheduled for this World Cup season.

In a fitting finish to the day, the all-Austrian final was enjoyed by 30,000 local fans in attendance.

Dominik Raschner was the fastest in qualification thanks to two seamless runs. Despite racing clean and error free, he just fell short of the top spot on the podium by 7 hundredths.

The 27-year-old's second-place finish is best ever result, having finished 9th at the same event last year.

Hirschbuehl qualified in 15th and proceeded to eliminate every opponent before him including Zan Kranjec, who was second-best in qualification, and Canada's Trevor Philp before a stunning semi-final win over Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen.

"Before the race, I joked with Dominik whether we would see each other again today in the start house. He was right at the top of the grid, I was at the bottom. And it worked." - Hirschbuehl said to media after the race.

Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath came in third after beating fellow Norwegian Kristoffersen who finished just off the podium in fourth.

Big names missing from podium

Race favourite Alexis Pinturault was eliminated in qualifying.

The 30-year-old was aiming to be just the second man to win multiple world cups at Lech/Zuers, after three-time Olympic gold medallist, Italian Alberto Tomba.

The holder of last seasons big crystal globe set the best time in his first run, but risked too much on his second pass and missed and the penultimate gate, preventing him from defending the event he won last year.

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt, who was leading the World Cup after the season opener in Soelden, didn't compete in Austria.

Results: The top 5 of the parallel slalom of Lech / Zürs

Christian Hirschbuehl (AUT) Dominik Raschner (AUT) Atle Lie McGrath (NOR) Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR) Trevor Philp (CAN)

Alpine skiing at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

There are six Alpine skiing events on the program at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Giant slalom, super-G, slalom, downhill, alpine combined and parallel mixed team slalom will take place from February 6 to 19 at the National Alpine Ski Center in Yanqing area.