'Cool uncle' Chris Mazdzer: Experience of success will help me in Beijing

With three Olympic Games and a silver medal under his belt, Chris Mazdzer has been touted by many as the metaphorical father of the USA Luge team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

But his teammates see it differently.

"I’d classify him as the cool uncle!” Jonny Gustafson said with a smile at the USA Luge press conference in China on Monday (31 January).

The 33-year-old Mazdzer does provide his colleagues with paternal-like knowledge that he has acquired over a long and successful career.

But he also likes to put a smile on people’s faces in camp, which he deems especially important due to the ‘stress’ of elite competition, thousands of miles from home during a COVID pandemic.

“I just want to be helpful and share my experience, but also have a really good time,” Mazdzer said. “There’s a time to be serious and a time where you can relax, and I think I do both pretty well. I’m not trying to hide things from people, I want to share what I know and just have a good time with my team. I’m not trying to be anything other than that.

“It can be a really stressful situation where everything’s new, there’s all these rules and directions… so we’re trying to make it’s like home so that it’s comfortable.”

"Previous success will help my mindset in Beijing" - Chris Mazdzer

The fact that Mazdzer is able to compete in his fourth Games is certainly something to celebrate.

Just four months ago, the American broke his foot in training. While such an injury would almost certainly have ended participation in any other sport, Mazdzer was able to keep on with serious training.

“I’m very, very fortunate, where luge is probably the only sport where you can have a broken foot and continue to compete just because we’re not running on it.

“The toe’s still broken. Haven’t been able to walk around, definitely haven’t been my best when it comes to training, lost a lot of training runs - especially here. It’s been a tough year in that sense.”

Despite having lost some of his training time during the rehabilitation process, there is a major factor that works in Mazdzer’s favour for Beijing 2022.

Due to the pandemic, luge athletes have not had the opportunity to extensively use the brand-new Yanqing National Sliding Centre track. In such a situation, despite Mazdzer’s determination not to rely on his reputation to carry him through, the experience of an athlete becomes a distinct advantage.

“Every track is different, every season is different and past success, just like the stock market, doesn’t predict (success at) future Games,” he continued. “ You really have to take every race one at a time.

“It’s really great having the experience of success, especially at the Olympic Games. I know my mindset, I know how to treat this mentally, and I know that’s going to help me here in Beijing.”

Speed versus traction: The ‘fun’ balancing act

The noticeably cold conditions in Yanqing - the mountain town around 87km from Beijing that will host bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge, plus alpine skiing - will also give Mazdzer confidence.

Four years ago at PyeongChang 2018, the similarly icy chill brought the best out in him, as he claimed the USA’s first-ever Olympic medal in men’s singles luge.

The low temperature affects the ice’s composition, making it harder and subsequently presenting athletes with difficult decisions to make regarding the setup of their equipment. Many of the luge events at Beijing 2022 will take place in the evening and night, when temperatures drop to -12c.

“The colder it becomes, that ice basically turns into marble where you don’t have a lot of traction. So then you have to make your metal runners (blades under the sled) sharper which creates more friction, but that also slows you down. So there’s this balance point of how much control is needed for these ice temperatures.

"That’s kind of a fun game to play… how far can we push our limits while staying in control?”

Next up for Mazdzer and his teammates is four days of training runs, before the men’s competition begins on Saturday (5 February).

More: How to watch luge at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022