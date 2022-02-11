Chloe Kim had one thing on her mind after winning gold: Mac and cheese

Chloe Kim appears immortal and unbeatable.

The United States snowboarding superstar won her second-straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s halfpipe at Beijing 2022 on 10 February, and she did so in style. The American threw down a pair of massive 1080s, and the defending champion put together a stunning score of 94.00 in the first run of her final.

However, when she met the press afterwards, she immediately endeared herself to fans around the world and showed her down-to-earth nature when sharing what was on her mind.

"Also, if anybody has some snacks in their pockets, maybe?" she said after answering a reporter's question. "I'm starving. It's lunchtime."

Chloe Kim of the United States performs a trick Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Kim also revealed what has been a popular item in the Olympic Village cafeteria.

"Maybe I can get some mac and cheese," she told a reporter following her victory. "That’s been kind of a hot commodity out here."

Perhaps Kim is superstitious as this all follows a similar pattern from her time at PyeongChang 2018, when she first won gold and rose to global prominence.

Of course her cravings are completely understandable, considering she put in one of the most impressive performances in halfpipe history at the Games, and not to mention that the event took place in the cold morning at Genting Snow Park.

Plenty of big names, celebrities and organisations shared messages of support and their congratulations to the Team USA star after another show-stopping performance.

Perhaps it will be a case of third time's a charm, and Kim will remember to pack some snacks when she attempts a three-peat at Milano Cortina 2026.