Chloe Kim continues golden Olympic streak that started at Lillehammer 2016

US snowboarder Chloe Kim added to her impressive collection of gold medals by successfully defending her halfpipe title at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 – extending an unbeaten Olympic run that stretches back to the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Lillehammer 2016.

Six years ago, Kim launched herself onto the global stage by clinching gold in both halfpipe and slopestyle at the YOG – and followed that up by starring at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, winning halfpipe gold at the age of just 17.

The 21-year-old continued that winning streak in Beijing, scoring 94.0 points on her first run in the final, which proved more than enough to beat Spain’s Queralt Castellet (90.25 points) and Japan’s Sena Tomita (88.25) to the top of the podium. Reigning YOG champion Ono Mitsuki was ninth, while Lausanne 2020 bronze medallist Berenice Wicki was seventh.

Kim has previously spoken about the positive impact that competing at the YOG had on her career, revealing that her time in Lillehammer made her more relaxed when she made her Olympic debut two years later in PyeongChang.

“I think going through the whole Youth Olympic Games experience was really helpful,” she said. “It just gives you a better idea of what the Games are going to be like and, if anything, it made [going to PyeongChang] way more mellow.”

Kim’s winning run in Beijing included a 1080, a switch 900, a switch backside 540 and another 1080 and underlined her status as the biggest star in women’s snowboarding. But the pressure to succeed has weighed heavily on her shoulders, and the relief at landing her first run was evident, as Kim burst into tears before her score had even been announced.

"I was really excited to land my first run, I really struggled during practice,” she revealed. “It just felt unreal to be able to do that and pull it off. I can't believe it.

"I'm just so grateful I was able to do that and really proud of myself for being able to push through and overcome that big mental battle I had before going in to my first run.”

Whether Kim will extend her unbeaten run to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 remains to be seen, with the American superstar undecided on another gold medal bid.

"I genuinely don't know how many more Olympics I'm going to do; it's all about how I am feeling mentally and physically,” she revealed.