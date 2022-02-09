Chloe Kim Beijing 2022 schedule: 10 February, women's snowboard halfpipe finals

On 10 February, American snowboarder Chloe Kim will compete in the women's snowboard halfpipe finals of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Chloe Kim, at just 21 years old, is already one of the biggest stars in women’s snowboarding history. The American will be looking to defend the gold medal she won in the halfpipe at PyeongChang 2018 when she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold as a 17-year-old.

Kim's slopestyle campaign began in mixed fashion as she topped the leaderboard with 87.75 but fell on her second run in the qualification rounds. "I'm really stoked on my first run, I honestly just wanted to take the second run and try a different line, I've never practiced it before, so not surprised that I fell," she said.

Will Kim defend her gold medal? We'll find out soon!

Chloe Kim schedule, 10 February

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 1

9:30 - 9:55 (Beijing time)

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 2

9:57 - 10:22 (Beijing time)

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3

10:24 - 10:49 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Chloe Kim compete

