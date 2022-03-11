China to face Sweden in wheelchair curling final at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Hosts and defending Paralympic champs China will take on Sweden in the wheelchair curling gold medal final at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

China dominated Canada and Sweden overcame Slovakia in the semi-finals.

Star skip Wang Haitao led the hosts to victory over a Canada team packed with the experience of decorated wheelchair curlers Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen.

Careful and precise curling from China at key moments made the difference as they capitalised on Canadian mistakes to win 9-5 and progress to the final.

Over in the other semi, Sweden slid into a commanding 3-0 lead against Slovakia but the Slovaks mounted a thrilling comeback and it was a close-fought encounter right to the final throw, Sweden eventually edging it 6-4.

But all is not lost for Canada and Slovakia, who will play off for bronze today (Friday 11 March), while the China-Sweden final will take place on Saturday 12 March.

China defeat Canada in wheelchair curling semi final Beijing 2022 Paralympics

Rewind four years to the PyeongChang 2018 wheelchair curling semi-finals and China-Canada was a thriller going all the way to the final stone when Wang Haitao won it for the Chinese with a memorable shot.

This time around it was a much more convincing victory for China, who were solid throughout and were led 4-3 at the halfway mark before sliding to victory.

The Canadians' 7-3 win over China in their opening match of the competition in Beijing was long forgotten as the hosts were a different team today.

Canada's fourth John Thurston had a couple of costly misses that allowed China the first multiple score of the game.

Then Wang Haitao powered China to a 7-3 lead in the fifth with a crushing takeout.

There was no way back for the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 champions (Ina Forrester was on both of those teams) and it's China who'll curl for gold on Saturday.

Hosts China 🇨🇳 will get the chance to defend their medal as they beat Canada 🇨🇦 9-5 to earn their place in the final match!#Beijing2022 #WinterParalympics #WheelchairCurling @CDNParalympics @worldcurling pic.twitter.com/6drxYyyYov — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) March 11, 2022

Sweden beat Slovakia in wheelchair curling semi-final at Beijing 2022 Paralympics

The Swedes celebrated with hugs and tears as they secured their spot in a first-ever wheelchair curling final after a nail-biting semi-final against Slovakia.

Both teams had achieved highly just by making the semis - it was Sweden's best result since 2010 while Slovakia had never been this far at a Paralympics before.

Sweden streaked into the lead and were 3-0 ahead coming into the fourth end, but Slovakia evened things up with a big score of three at the end of the fourth.

It was 4-4 going into the seventh but the Swedes proved that bit tactically and technically sounder as skip Viljo Petersson-Dahl led his rink to victory.

"It's not for the faint-hearted," Sweden's Ronny Persson said after they claimed it 6-4 with Slovakia's final stone failing to oust the Swedish rocks.

The celebrations began for Sweden and the stadium DJ helped out playing Abba's 'Dancing Queen' as the Swedes celebrated, having the time of their lives.

Now they'll have to refocus for the final against the reigning champs who'll play in front of a partisan home crowd.

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics wheelchair final preview: China v Sweden

We started with 11 teams and now we're down to just two, with things set up for a spectacular wheelchair curling final.

China will go into the final as favourites against a Swedish side that has made their maiden final.

Wang Haitao leads a young team that proved they still have all the hunger and fire they did four years ago to win China's first-ever wheelchair curling Paralympic gold medal in PyeongChang.

And their commanding win over curling giants Canada has only reinforced their favourites tag for many.

But while Sweden are guaranteed a silver medal at very least - their best result ever in this event - they will play hard for a historic first Paralympic mixed wheelchair curling gold.

China had a jittery start to the competition losing their first two matches, but have steadied the ship and are now on a mean streak of nine straight games unbeaten.

"At first, we were not used to playing on a big stage like this, where we face strong opponents." China’s lead Zhuo Yan said before the semi final, "With each game, we gained experience and gradually improved."

"It’s impossible for there to be no pressure, but we’re feeling OK now," second Zhang Mingliang said. "It’s a competition after all, there is bound to be nerves."

Sweden defeated China 5-1 during the round robin stage earlier in this competition but the hosts have won nine in a row since then (China have a 9-2 record coming into the final), while Sweden have won eight and lost three on their way to the gold medal decider.

While China might have the weight of their gold medal and a partisan home crowd behind them, Sweden have nothing to lose.

It's history in the making as a classic curling final awaits.

When is the Wheelchair Curling final Beijing 2022 Paralympics?

The China-Sweden final takes place on Saturday 4 March at 2:35pm local time in Beijing (7:35am CET).