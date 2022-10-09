China win Swaythling Cup to extend domination at World Team Table Tennis Championships

Hosts China triumphed in the men's team final at the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu on Sunday (9 October) with a 3–0 victory over second seeds Germany.

Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, and Wang Chuqin combined to win nine of 10 games in the straight-rubbers victory over the European champions to retain the Swaythling Cup, the sport's oldest trophy.

The Chinese women's team also won their corresponding final a day earlier, beating Japan 3–0 to clinch the Corbillon Cup. Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, and Sun Yingsha all contributed wins as China became women's team champions for the 22nd time – the same number of titles the men now have.

China had been made to work to get to the men's final by Japan, who pushed them all the way in a 3–2 semi-final, and were looking to reassert their dominance.

They did it in fine fashion, with world number one Fan, Olympic champion Ma, and the youngster Wang all providing comfortable wins against their opponents.

Fan opened the business with a straight-games 3–0 win over Benedikt Duda 11–8, 11–8, 11–9.

Then, notably, the legendary Ma dropped a game – just the second game he dropped all tournament long – against European champion Qiu Dang, but the Dragon then turned on the afterburners to leave his German opponent in his wake.

Ma's 11–9, 11–6, 9–11, 11–1 win put China on the brink, and in his post-match interview, Ma told Wang – in English – to "keep fighting" to bring home the trophy.

Wang did just that against Kay Stumper, the world number 103, winning in straight games 11–7, 11–8, 11–4 to complete the victory.

Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun also received gold medals as part of the Chinese team.

Bronze, shared between the losing semi-finalists, was won by Japan and Korea Republic.

Women's bronze medals went to Germany and Chinese Taipei.