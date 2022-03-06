Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson returns to Paralympics after severe burns accident

Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson is representing Chile in para alpine skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. But he nearly didn’t make the Games at all after he accidentally left a heater on as he slept.

“I burnt my ass,” he said to Olympics.com with a smile. He can see the funny side now but, when he first suffered his injury, things were pretty serious.

“The doctor had to take skin from my head… and then put it on my ass… I was in the bed and looking down for two months. It was not easy. Then when I got back, it was difficult to do anything because it was so fragile.

Bisquertt Hudson did not feel the heat because of his impairment.

Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson competes at the sitting downhill at Beijing 2022 Picture by Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC. Olympic Information Services OIS.

In 2012, Bisquertt Hudson suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle accident. He returned to sport through wheelchair tennis which he played at an international level.

But skiing won his heart after he was given the number of a coach called Carlos Torres.

He recalls, "He told me I had to first learn how to ski and to get a mono-ski. That's when I found the Andes Magico Foundation. [With them] I learnt how to ski in an independent way. When I got a mono-ski I told Torres, and he invited me to come and start training with him. That's how I began my career in this sport at just age 17."

Bisquertt Hudson trains as a full-time athlete with the Chile national team at the La Parva Ski Centre. Now, his schedule is carefully plotted so that he can ski all year round.

The burns injury hindered his preparations for the Games, but he feels he has regained his form in China.

“After the injury, we were, for two months, in Andorra training... January and February. I did not feel I was skiing really well there but, when I came here, I started skiing better."

Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson during the sitting super G at Beijing 2022 Picture by Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC. Olympic Information Services OIS.

Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson: A Paralympic experience to remember

The 23-year-old Chilean crashed out of the downhill sitting on Saturday (5 March) but was going well before the mistake.

He finished 12th in Sunday's Super-G sitting and also will race in the slalom sitting and giant slalom sitting at his second Paralympics.

He called it "the best, most big experience of my life... It is like the first time again".

"The people everywhere are really nice. The organisation is so good. We have everything that we need. The volunteers are so nice. To come here, it is like a dream. But made a reality!”

At PyeongChang 2018, his best finish was ninth place in the slalom. He dreams of making the podium but is targeting a top-five finish at these Games.

Nicolas Bisquertt Hudson is hoping to make the Paralympic podium for Chile in para alpine skiing Picture by Olympic Information Services OIS. This image is offered for editorial use only by the IOC. Commercial use is prohibited.

Chile: Making history with Claudia Hernandez

For the first time in Winter Paralympic history, Chile have a female competitor - Claudia Hernandez - who is also an alpine skier.

Since 2006, Chile have been represented at the Winter Paralympics. The country is home to the famous Andes mountains.

“Chile is not Austria. It is not Europe. Chile is Chile. It's a lot much better than everywhere!" Bisquertt Hudson said with another smile. “We have the best people who receive us everywhere with open arms.

“We have a really nice mountains, really good people [so] we can come here and try to get something on the podium.”

Hernandez is racing in Friday's women’s giant slalom standing and then Sunday's slalom standing race.

Bisquertt Hudson has Monday's rescheduled men’s super combined, the giant slalom sitting on Thursday and, finally, the slalom sitting on Saturday.