Chevron Championship golf: India’s Aditi Ashok finishes T72 at first LPGA Tour major of 2022

India’s Aditi Ashok recovered from a torrid start to finish T72 among 115 golfers at the Chevron Championship 2022 tournament at the Mission Hills Country Club in California, USA on Sunday.

The Chevron Championship is one of the five majors on the LPGA Tour – the world’s premier golf tour for ladies. It was the first major of this year.

Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, carded a total of four-over (76, 69, 74 and 73) after four rounds to earn a T72 finish.

Things, however, looked dire for the Indian after a horrid opening round. With five bogeys and just a single birdie, Aditi Ashok struggled to get going and finished with a +4 in the first round, and was placed a lowly T103.

The Indian, though, showed a lot of character in the second round and turned things around. Despite a double bogey in the 13th and another bogey in the ninth, Aditi Ashok, helped by six birdies, scored a credible three-under in Round 2 to climb up the leaderboard.

With a total score of one-over after the first round, Aditi Ashok just about made the cut, set at +2, for the weekend rounds.

The Indian golfer, however, couldn’t make any further progress up the leaderboard with scores of two-over and one-over in Round 3 and 4, respectively.

American golfer Jennifer Kupcho won the event, her first-ever major, with a score of 14-under. Another American Jessica Korda (-12) came second followed by Slovenia’s Pia Babnik.

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, the defending champion, could only notch up a T4 finish this time around.