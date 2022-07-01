Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis: Sania Mirza may play - full schedule

A Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament will be held in India for the first time since 2008 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, it was announced on Thursday.

The Chennai Open WTA 250 will be held from September 12-18 this year on the hard courts of the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam.

The tournament will have 32 singles and 16 doubles entries in the main draw. In singles, 24 will be handed direct entries and four will be wild cards. The remaining four will come through the qualifiers.

The qualifying rounds for singles, contested by 24 players, will be held on September 10 and 11.

Players in the top 100 of the

WTA rankings will get a direct entry in the Chennai Open. India's top two singles players – Ankita Raina (world No. 169) and Karman Thandi (world No. 494) – are expected to be handed wildcards.

Vijay Amritraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, is also hoping tennis ace Sania Mirza will compete in the Chennai Open. Sania Mirza, who is set to retire at the end of the year, is ranked No. 24 in women’s doubles.

The Bangalore Open was the last WTA Tour tournament held in India, 14 years ago in March. Tennis legend Serena Williams won the singles title back then while Chinese duo Peng Shuai and Sun Tiantian won the doubles crown.