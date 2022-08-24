Chennai Open 2022: Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard handed wildcard, Sania Mirza may play

Ankita Raina, India’s top-ranked women’s singles tennis player, has been handed a wildcard entry into the main draw of the Chennai Open 2022 WTA 250 tournament, which will be held from September 12 to 18.

The Chennai Open will be the first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament to be held in India since 2008. The matches will be played on the hard courts of the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam.

But all attention will be on Canada’s glamorous tennis queen Eugenie Bouchard, the finalist from Wimbledon 2014, who has also been given a wildcard, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) confirmed on Tuesday.

“The two remaining wildcards will be given to anyone in the top-20 who are willing to come and play here," TNTA president and former Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj said.

The 32-player singles main draw for the Chennai Open 2022 will see France’s Caroline Garcia, the world No. 17 in the WTA tennis rankings, play as the top seed.

Carolina Garcia, 28, is a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, having won the 2016 and 2022 French Open titles with countrywoman Kristina Mladenovic, and recently won the singles title at the Cincinnati Masters in the USA.

World No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj has been roped in as the second seed. The US player is married to Vijay Amritraj’s nephew Stephen.

For the doubles draw, India’s Sharmada Balu and Riya Bhatia were handed a wildcard entry.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza’s participation in the Chennai meet remains a possibility, according to Amritraj, after the Indian ace pulled out of the US Open with a tendon injury.

The 35-year-old Sania Mirza was to retire after the 2022 season but is now reconsidering her position due to the injury. Sania Mirza played at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

"I had a long chat with Sania during Wimbledon where she had said that she was going to participate at the US Open and also had a good chance of making it to the WTA Finals which would have made it hard for her to come back to India for the Chennai Open and then go back," Vijay Amritraj noted.

"But now that she is injured, it does not look like she is going to play at the US Open and whether she will be fit enough to play with us, we will have to wait and see. Even if she doesn’t play, TNTA would like to invite and felicitate her for the incredible career that she has had," Amritraj added.