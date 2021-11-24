Charlotte Kalla: The Olympic champion, role model and honorary doctor forged by ice

Three-time Winter Olympic champion, three-time world champion… and now doctor! Is there anything that Charlotte Kalla can’t do?

In November this year, the Swedish cross-country skiing queen was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Luleå University of Technology. The academic institute, which is fittingly situated in the freezing Arctic region in the north of the country, wanted to recognise a ‘role model for many young people’, and ‘her strong connection to Norrbotten and her connection to cold, snow and ice’.

The appointment was actually announced last year, but the ceremony had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Happily the full magnitude of the award came to full light in 2021, as Kalla took the stage alongside the likes of astronaut Jessica Meir to receive their new titles.

“I feel a great pride in becoming an honorary doctor at Luleå University of Technology,” the 34-year-old told Aftonbladet. “With the strong roots I have in Norrbotten, it feels extra special to receive this award. Throughout my upbringing and career, I have felt great support from my home county. This makes me want to stretch a little extra, as I’ve never done before.”

Dr. Kalla seems like an appropriate title for a skier that will be a leader and a mentor for her team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, while also hoping to add more titles to her trophy cabinet.

Charlotte Kalla was awarded an honorary doctorate for being a role model in Sweden. Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Mixed Scandinavian heritage

Kalla’s heritage is of utmost importance to her.

Born in the village of Tarendo in the north of Sweden, she is of Tornedalian Finnish descent. This means that her ancestors were from Finland, but re-settled in Sweden.

Her grandfather was the first one to take her skiing, and she quickly realised that this was the sport for her.

“I think I was fairly driven from the get-go, but it was when I was around nine that I really knew,” she told Scan Magazine.

“I started playing basketball because all my friends did, but I knew there and then that I was going to be a skier – that was serious.” - Charlotte Kalla to Scan Magazine.

Charlotte Kalla's meteoric rise to Olympic champion

As a junior international competitor for Sweden, Kalla amassed three world titles.

Her promising results led to selection for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, where she delivered a stylish gold medal in the 10km freestyle, as well as silver in the team event alongside Swedish legend Anna Haag.

Using that momentum, Kalla landed her first world title a year later, alongside Ida Ingemarsdotter in the team event in Oslo.

Kalla came to the rescue for her team at the Sochi 2014 Games. Starting the anchor leg of the 4x5km relay in third position - 25.7 seconds behind the first place - she delivered the performance of a lifetime to overtake her rivals in the final straight to give Sweden the gold medal. Individually, she landed two silver medals in the 15km skiathlon and 10km classical.

At the 2015 Worlds Kalla won the individual 10km freestyle race, becoming the first Swedish woman to win individual gold medals in both the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

Two further individual silvers at the 2017 Worlds meant that she headed into the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics full of confidence. The Swedish sensation won 15km skiathlon gold, and three silver medals in the 10km freestyle, 4x5km relay and team sprint.

Kalla’s Korean heroics made her the first Swedish woman to win three Winter Olympic golds. With six Olympic medals overall, she had also equalled Anja Paerson’s record for the most Winter Olympic medals among Swedish women, while she was tied with canoe athlete Agneta Andersson for the most Olympic gold medals for a Swedish woman overall.

Kalla may have been unable to communicate with her Finnish-speaking grandparents, but she quickly became a national treasure in the country of her birth, and has won two Swedish Sportswomen of the Year awards to date.

The 12-time World Cup winner is loved by the Swedish people not just for her success in skiing, but also for her sincere, relatable personality.

“Success early on in your career forces you to ask yourself questions and make decisions about how you want to prioritise – you learn a lot about yourself early on,” Kalla continued to Scan Magazine. “But there’s a bit of pressure that comes with it as well, that I want people to like me and think I’m good and a nice person who shows up.”

Cross-country skiing turmoil

These achievements, combined with Kalla’s recognition as a role model, have never been more important for the Swedish cross-country team, who were forced to prepare for this Olympic season without a coach.

In June, Daniel Fåhraeus announced that he would be leaving his post, citing a difference of opinion with the Swedish Ski Association. He had been in the job just a year and a half.

“It’s a shame this happens again. It’s not optimal.” Kalla told Expressen. “I was really shocked. It wasn’t fun coming back from training in the morning and getting the message that Daniel should stop.

“What he did for the ski association in the short period in which he was manager meant an incredible amount.”

It is, unfortunately, a case of déjà vu for the Scandinavian nation, who were also without a coach going into the 2019 season. Back then, team manager Johan Sares and then Jonas Peterson left the team in quick succession.

Charlotte Kalla's return from injury

Following this deflating news, the team received a much-needed boost in April 2021, when Kalla confirmed that she would be continuing her career.

After a difficult 2020-21 season that saw her battle injury as well as coronary heart disease, there were questions surrounding her ability to keep on competing.

After a refreshing break, Kalla announced that she had every intention of trying to qualify for Beijing 2022, as part of a strong women’s team that also includes world champion Jonna Sundling.

Kalla is a born leader, and possesses all the experience her team could ever ask for. She is like a guiding light to the younger members of the team, and her mere presence is enough to inspire her peers.

Don’t bet against her adding more accolades to her impressive CV yet.