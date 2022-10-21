Charlie Dobson: The British 200m runner who may just be the country’s greatest 400m hope

Sprinters reaping the benefits of changing distances has been a highlight of the 2022 athletics season.

The USA’s Fred Kerley famously moved down from 400m all the way to 100m and won gold on home soil at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. The same can be said of Jamaica’s 200m star Shericka Jackson who became the second-fastest women's 200m runner of all time at the Worlds, while still considering herself first and foremost a 400m specialist.

However, when it comes to Team GB’s Charlie Dobson - the 2018 U20 world 200m silver medallist - the talk on the circuit is all about him heading in the other direction.

Whisper it, but Dobson may just be Great Britain’s greatest hope at the 400m distance.

Iwan Thomas first set tongues wagging when asked by Athletics Weekly who could break his British record that has stood for 25 years.

"Charlie Dobson - the ginger ninja - the 200m boy," was his reply.

Dobson’s 200m times are impressive and the distance still remains his first love. The 20.19 he set in April 2020 puts him 11th on the all-time list and he even dipped under 20 seconds with a wind-assisted 19.99 seconds.

However, he really captured the attention of the world with his only 400m of the 2021 season - and second of his life - when he crossed the finish line in the joint-fastest time by a Briton that year, equal to that of 2022 World Championships bronze medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith.

“I’ve got quite a long stride and a very efficient stride length, so going from two [hundred meteres] to four was, not easy, but kind of natural,” the 22-year-old explained in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com.

“When I was young and doing training everyone said I’d be a great 400m runner. No one said I’d be particularly great at 100! So it felt more natural for me to go from two to four than two to one.”

The making of a star in the making

Dobson’s athletics career began when a strong performance in a school games competition in year six (10-11 years old) led to him joining the local athletics club in his hometown of Colchester.

His mother had been a county-level sprinter, but sport remained a hobby for Dobson until a growth spurt saw his performances improve and he began to take his training more seriously.

After a successful outing at the 2017 English Schools competition, Dobson’s coach suggested he might start thinking about attempting to qualify for the Junior Worlds that would take the following year in Finland.

His first thought when he did eventually qualify for the Worlds was that he would go there for the experience. But that all changed quickly with his performance that summer.

“Going into the World Juniors, I wasn’t really expecting anything. I think I went in 16th-fastest ranked, I was kind of just going because it’s a great experience, it’s great fun.

“But after the first round, I thought this could do well here.”

Dobson sailed through to the final with two personal bests and the fastest time of all the competitors, and entered the final with genuine medal hopes.

And boy did he deliver.

A run of 20.57 seconds in the final saw him take home silver for Great Britain and set him on the path for a career in elite athletics.

“It took a while for it to sink in," he reflected, looking back on that breakthrough moment. "I kept looking at the big screen and thinking, ‘Did I actually do this?’ And then it came up and I was like, ‘Oh wow, I have!’”

Tokyo heartbreak puts Olympic dreams on hold

In some ways, Dobson is a product of the legacy of London 2012. While he admits he “wouldn’t have thought of it as a possibility” to go the Olympics when he was a child, he does point to the influence and inspiration those 2012 Olympics had on him - and particularly the British athletes who competed at those Games.

“We had Greg Rutherford, Jess Ennis, Mo Farah, those three were all up there. I quite like Greg, because we’re both ginger!" he said.

“They were a great inspiration for me, watching the British guys run, particularly in 2012 - that was pretty awesome.”

While he almost didn’t dare to dream of becoming an Olympian in his youth, any fantasies he did have had become close to reality by the time the Tokyo 2020 Games were about to begin.

However, with the Olympics looming, disaster struck. An untimely injury that left him on crutches put an end to any hope he had of competing in Japan and left Dobson devastated.

“It was incredibly upsetting,” he admitted. “I remember sitting with my mates and half breaking down and saying I’d missed out on the Olympics this year because of this. That was a pretty tough time.”

New season, new hope and full steam ahead for Paris 2024

The last season has seen Dobson gain vital experience on the international stage, including winning 4x400m relay gold at the European Athletics Championships in Munich and narrowly missing out on a medal with a fourth-place finish in the 200m.

At the Lausanne Diamond League he also got a taste of what it’s like to line up against some of the most exciting 200m talent in the world, including the current world champion Noah Lyles.

“It was awesome,” he said of that day. “To have the world champion six lanes outside of me and then Erriyon Knighton [fifth fastest 200m runner in history] outside him… it was pretty awesome to be on the same start line, it was a great experience.”

It all seems to be building towards a gripping upcoming two years that include the World Athletics Championships in Budapest followed by the big one - the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

However, for Dobson, who is in his fifth and final year of studies at Loughborough University, there’s also the small matter of graduating next year.

“As every uni student does, you always leave it to the last minute,” he said, reflecting on what it will take to balance his athletics season with his final year studies. “I can’t do that this year because all I’ve got at uni is my final project and that’s due right before the start of the season, so I need to get it done.”

All things considered, this next period will undoubtedly be a busy one for Dobson, but one thing remains to be answered. Will he be racing 200m or 400m when he takes aim at a spot at Paris 2024?

“Both,” is Dobson's answer, as if putting even more on his plate is something he’s confident he’ll be able take in his long stride next season.

“I’m still going to do the four, because it’s good fun and being part of the 4x4 squad is awesome. But the 200 is just the one that I’ve always loved, the one I’ve always done, the one I started doing - I just think it’s great fun.

“That’s my one and then the 400 is kind of an additional bonus.”