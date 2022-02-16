Charles Hamelin "in a dream" after fourth Olympic gold in final race

Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin completed his Olympic career in style on Wednesday (16 February).

He began his time at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as one his nation's flagbearers in the Opening Ceremony, and he struck gold in the final race of his fifth and final Games.

Hamelin, along with teammates Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, and Pascal Dion, were victors in the men's 5000m relay ahead of Republic of Korea and Italy.

"I just think if you put the work in, anything is possible," said Hamelin. "Finishing on top of the podium with these guys, it is living your dream."

That dream dates back to Torino 2006 where he made his Olympic debut with a silver in the 5000m relay. He won two golds - the 500m individual and 5000m relay - on home ice at Vancouver four years later.

At Sochi 2014, another gold, this time in the 1500m. He was part of the bronze medal 5000m relay team in 2018 in PyeongChang.

Those six medals tie him for the most won by a Canadian Winter Olympian with long track speed skater Cindy Klassen.

“I can’t believe it was the last race. I will leave and digest a bit and wake up tomorrow with a clear idea. But for now, it’s like I’m in a dream," the 37-year-old told Olympics.com. "Winning that medal with those guys is just incredible. Having six medals in five Olympics… It’s something unreal.”