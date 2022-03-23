Caster Semenya runs a new personal best in a 3000m win in Cape Town

Caster Semenya was the star attraction of the second edition of the Athletics South Africa Grand Prix in Cape Town on Wednesday (23 March) and the two-time Olympic champion didn't disappoint, racing to her fastest ever women's 3000m.

Running in only her second major event this season, the double women's 800m gold medallist took charge of the race with two laps to go and held on to cross the finish line in a personal best of 8:54.97.

Semenya, who was using the race to build up speed for her now preferred event the 5000m, trailed early leader Kyla Jacobs before making the decisive move and dip below nine minutes for the first time over the shorter distance.

“The run was a little bit tricky,” Semenya said in an interview with World Track.

“Fortunately before the start, the wind died down a bit and worked in our favor. It was a great race, happy with the result. The target obviously was to break nine minutes and we achieved the goal [so] now we’ll have to go back to the drawing board and work more on mileage.”

Caster Semenya on top again, this time in Berlin

The leaner looking Semenya finished comfortably ahead of her closest challenger Aynslee Van Graan who timed 9:09.63 while her compatriot and training partner Glenrose Xaba finished in third place in 9:12.51.

The triple 800m world champion’s previous personal best over the 3000m was 9:04:20 from Potchefstroom in May 2021 when she was chasing qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021.

She missed out on her target of 15:10.00 which meant she didn't qualify for the Olympics after finishing in fourth place in a 5000m meet in Belgium in 15:50.12 in June 2021.

The South African 5000m national champion, who raced to her personal best of 15:32.15 in May 2021 opened her season with a 5000m of 15:36.55 on March 12 at the Gauteng North Championships in Pretoria.

She is eyeing qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon and probably the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham also in 2022. The qualification mark for the worlds set for July 15 to 24 for the women’s 5000m is 15:10.00.

Semenya's background

In May 2019, a World Athletics eligibility ruling came into effect which prevents female athletes with Differences in Sexual Development (DSD) from competing in women's events from 400m to one mile (1600m), unless they reduce their testosterone levels.

The 31-year-old Semenya vowed following that ruling that she would not take any testosterone suppressing medication, terming the rules discriminatory and unfair.

The runner challenged the World Athletics rules and lost the cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2019 and at the Swiss Federal Supreme court in 2020. She then moved a third lawsuit in the European Court of Human Rights in February 2021.

The triple 800m world champion shifted her focus on the 5000m, having originally decided to go for the 200m in March 2020.

Semenya won the women's 800m titles at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.