Canadians Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker overwhelmed to share ski halfpipe podium at Beijing 2022

No two skiers from one nation have ever shared the Olympic podium in the women’s halfpipe. But when Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker of Team Canada won silver and bronze at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on Friday (18 February), they were focusing on the moment, not on history.

As the pair hugged in the closing stages of the final, the shout went up, “We’re on the Olympic podium together!”

Sharpe, 29, has already won a freestyle skiing halfpipe gold medal at PyeongChang 2018. Karker was making her Olympic debut in Beijing at the age of 24.

"It's amazing,” said Sharpe. “It's been so fun training with her since the last four years and seeing how far she's taken the sport and seeing how far she pushes herself.

“Being on the podium with another Canadian is surreal."

Karker was equally carried away.

“We were so happy to share this, and it was always a dream for it to be both of us.

“We are just overwhelmed with emotions, just super happy with each other.”

Sharpe: Proud of myself

Sharpe’s silver medal validated an arduous run-up to Beijing 2022.

"Exactly a year ago I had reconstructive ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) knee surgery in which they fractured my femur.

“It was a crazy experience to go through that and the first three, four months after surgery I didn't know if I would make it here.

“Being able to flip it around and get on snow just under four months ago and make it to the Games and get a podium – I'm extremely proud and pretty satisfied with my performance.

“I left it all on the table and (am) stoked to be here.”

Sharpe had written herself a note before the final. It read: “No matter what happens today, I am proud of myself.”

And in a way, she was more proud than she had been of her gold medal four years ago.

“It's funny – it does feel very satisfying, very special.

“I went into PyeongChang kind of knowing that I could win and I came into these Games feeling like it was going to take a lot to be on the podium.

“There's so many young talented athletes that are competing in halfpipe right now so I'm so, so relieved and it's very special.”

Sharpe becomes the second woman to win two medals in women’s halfpipe after France’s Marie Martinod, who won silver in both 2014 and 2018.

The result means Canadians have won more medals in women's halfpipe than athletes from any other nation, with a total of three, comprising a full set of gold, silver and bronze.

Karker’s bronze follows her halfpipe silver at the 2021 World Championships in Aspen, Colorado.

“It's definitely extremely important and to be able to get these medals is really big for us in Canada, for our funding and to help younger generations get more funding so they can grow to be really amazing skiers,” said Karker.

“The more attention and the better we do, we'll just keep growing the sport.

“Hopefully it will just keep getting bigger and we'll keep getting better.”

Meanwhile, Sharpe’s veteran sense of perspective was in evidence again as she too looked to what the future might hold.

“I'm going to get married, have a baby, get a dog.

“Do all the life things.”

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.