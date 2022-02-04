Canada women’s hockey team Beijing 2022 schedule: 5 February, women’s ice hockey preliminary round group A

Canada’s mission at Beijing 2022 is clear: reclaim the gold. After winning four consecutive gold medals from 2002 to 2014, Team Canada fell at the final hurdle at PyeongChang 2018, losing to rivals USA in the competition’s first final to be decided by a shoot-out.

However, Team Canada will compete at Beijing 2022 buoyed by the World Championship title they secured on home ice last year in Calgary.

Thirteen of the players who competed at PyeongChang 2018 are back in the squad, including veterans Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston, and will be desperate to get back on top of the podium on 17 February.

Canada women's hockey team schedule, 5 February

Women’s Preliminary Round - Group A

12:10 - Canada vs Finland (Beijing time)

Where to watch Team Canada compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.