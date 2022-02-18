Medals update: Canada wins bronze in Beijing 2022 men's curling shootout with the USA

In a nip and tuck game that drew errors from both sides, it was Canada who came out on top in the North America men's curling encounter, winning 8-5 against the US side at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Friday (18 February).

With both sides disappointed not to make the gold-medal game that takes place on Saturday (19 February), raising their spirits for today's competition proved challenging.

The US had lost to Great Britain and Canada to Sweden in the semi-finals, but there was still an Olympic medal on the line, and, on winning bronze, the Canadian team's emotion spilled over with tears flowing from many of the team.

With curling the second-most-watched sport in Canada, behind ice hockey, the pressure was certainly on, especially against their iconic rivals.

More to follow...