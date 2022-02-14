Canada to "rest, recover, eat, hydrate" after cruising into Beijing 2022 ice hockey final with win over of Switzerland

Canada have booked their spot in the women's ice hockey final with a dominant 10-3 semi-final victory over Switzerland on Monday 14 February at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The Canadians advance to Thursday's gold-medal game and will face the winner of Monday's other semi-final between defending champions United States and Finland.

Brianne Jenner equalled an Olympic record with her ninth goal of the tournament against Switzerland.

She told Olympics.com the plan before Thursday's final:

"Yeah, rest, recover, get lots of food in us tonight and hydrate. And then it'll probably be looking at video, getting on the same page, and just making sure that we are ready to go to the final."

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and Sarah Nurse continued her impressive Olympic run with four assists in a dominant display from the reds-and-whites.

At her third Olympic Games, Poulin already has two gold medals and a silver, scoring in every final she's played it, but missed her penalty in the shootout when the U.S. beat Canada four years ago in PyeongChang.

"I try not to think about it to be honest," she told Olympics.com after the semi-final win.

"Wearing that jersey, being able to represent Canada, we're pretty privileged to be able to do that and we take it as motivation."

"Obviously the 2018 game is in the back of our head but we've just got to move forward and focus on the next game."

Jamie Lee Rattray, Blayre Turnbull, Renata Fast, Erin Ambrose, Emily Clark, Emma Maltais and Claire Thompson all got their names on the scoresheet on Monday as Canada spread the scoring around.

For Switzerland Lara Stalder scored twice and Alina Muller netted the other in what would prove to be consolation goals against Canada's scoring machine.

Canada go into the final with a 100% win record, outscoring their opponents by 54-8.

Marie-Philip Poulin: "We're a pretty united group"

Poulin also talked about what they would do with few rest days before the final.

"Like obviously take some time away from the rink, recover, and just stay dialled in.

"I know we have that big game on the 17th, but one day at a time, be in the present, we're a pretty united group so just to be able to enjoy some time away from the rink, either at the cafe or in our rooms watching the Olympics.

"Cheering our Canadian team on TV is something that we're really enjoying right now."

"We won't focus on the U.S." - Canada head coach Troy Ryan

Troy Ryan says they'll watch the other semi-final but aren't just focussing on the USA, Canada's opponent in five of six women's ice hockey Olympic finals through history.

"We'll wait and we'll see what happens tonight for sure," Ryan tells Olympics.com.

"We think it's anybody's game at this point.

"Our preparation will be to watch that game this evening, whoever ends up winning we'll break down both sides live and whoever ends up winning that game we'll make sure we adjust our focus at that point.

"Our schedule has been consistent... tomorrow we'll have a day off, the next day we'll have some practice and some video sessions and then we'll get ready for whoever the next opponent is."